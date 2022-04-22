Moto's stylus-packing mid-range phone gets smoother visuals, OIS camera

Motorola has updated last year's Moto G Stylus model for 2022, adding faster processing and 5G connectivity, treating the 1080p display to a smoother refresh rate, and including a main camera with optical image stabilization.

Like the 2021 models, the new Moto G Stylus 5G comes with a 6.8-inch Max Vision LCD display at 1,080 x 2,400 pixels, but Motorola has upped the refresh rate to 120 Hz for smoother animations and scrolling.

Of course, as the name gives away, the new Moto comes with a built-in stylus for jotting down notes, doodling onscreen, editing photos and so on, with the Moto Note app allowing for onscreen writing without having to unlock the phone first.

Naturally, the G Stylus 5G also rolls with a more up-to-date processor, but being a mid-range handset it's not Qualcomm's latest and greatest but the Snapdragon 695 5G platform. And models can be had with up to 8 GB of RAM though and up to 256 GB of storage, with microSD expansion.

The Moto G Stylus 5G features a 6.8-inch FHD+ display, 16-MP selfiecam and 50-MP ultra-wide main camera with OIS Motorola

Moving around back, the main 50-MP ultra-wide-angle snapper comes with optical image stabilization and quad pixel technology while the 8-MP ultra-wide doubles as a macro lens and the array is completed with a 2-MP depth sensor. Punching a hole in the FHD+ display is a 16-MP selfiecam that's reported to have 4x better light sensitivity than before.

As well as 5G mobile internet, the phone comes with 802.11ac dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.1, cabled earphone users will welcome the inclusion of a 3.5-mm audio jack in addition to the single USB-C port, and in another rarity for today's handsets, the G Stylus 5G comes supplied with a charger for the 5,000-mAh battery.

The 2022 Moto G Stylus 5G runs Android 12 and will be available from April 28 for a suggested retail price of US$499.99.

