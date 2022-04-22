© 2022 New Atlas
Moto's stylus-packing mid-range phone gets smoother visuals, OIS camera

By Paul Ridden
April 22, 2022
The Moto G Stylus 5G boasts a screen refresh rate of 120 Hz for smooth scrolling
The Moto G Stylus 5G features a 6.8-inch FHD+ display, 16-MP selfiecam and 50-MP ultra-wide main camera with OIS
Joining the 50-MP main camera around back is an 8-MP ultra-wide that does double duty as a macro shooter and a 2-MP depth sensor
The included stylus is stored within the handset
The included stylus works with the Moto Note app to allow users to start making notes without having to unlock the phone first
Motorola has updated last year's Moto G Stylus model for 2022, adding faster processing and 5G connectivity, treating the 1080p display to a smoother refresh rate, and including a main camera with optical image stabilization.

Like the 2021 models, the new Moto G Stylus 5G comes with a 6.8-inch Max Vision LCD display at 1,080 x 2,400 pixels, but Motorola has upped the refresh rate to 120 Hz for smoother animations and scrolling.

Of course, as the name gives away, the new Moto comes with a built-in stylus for jotting down notes, doodling onscreen, editing photos and so on, with the Moto Note app allowing for onscreen writing without having to unlock the phone first.

Naturally, the G Stylus 5G also rolls with a more up-to-date processor, but being a mid-range handset it's not Qualcomm's latest and greatest but the Snapdragon 695 5G platform. And models can be had with up to 8 GB of RAM though and up to 256 GB of storage, with microSD expansion.

Moving around back, the main 50-MP ultra-wide-angle snapper comes with optical image stabilization and quad pixel technology while the 8-MP ultra-wide doubles as a macro lens and the array is completed with a 2-MP depth sensor. Punching a hole in the FHD+ display is a 16-MP selfiecam that's reported to have 4x better light sensitivity than before.

As well as 5G mobile internet, the phone comes with 802.11ac dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.1, cabled earphone users will welcome the inclusion of a 3.5-mm audio jack in addition to the single USB-C port, and in another rarity for today's handsets, the G Stylus 5G comes supplied with a charger for the 5,000-mAh battery.

The 2022 Moto G Stylus 5G runs Android 12 and will be available from April 28 for a suggested retail price of US$499.99.

Product page: Moto G Stylus 5G

