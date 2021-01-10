The new Moto G phones offer affordable 5G and a stylus

Motorola has unveiled four new affordable Moto G phones at CES 2021, and there's something for everyone shopping for a value-for-money Android phone: we've got 5G, a stylus-enabled model, strong battery life and more in this new selection.

In fact only two of these handsets are completely new, with the other two slightly tweaked versions of existing phones adapted for the US market. With the brand new phones, we have the Moto G Stylus 2021, an update on the original Moto G Stylus launched last year.

The new and improved version comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 chipset installed, plus 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage that can be expanded with a memory card. The phone boasts a large 6.8-inch LCD, 1,080 x 2,400-pixel resolution display and a 4,000-mAh battery, as well as a quad-lens 48-MP + 8-MP + 2-MP + 2-MP rear camera with an ultrawide mode.

Most importantly though, there's the stylus – along with the LG Stylo, this is the only reasonably priced stylus-equipped smartphone you can get at the moment, if you don't want to pay premium prices for the Samsung Galaxy Note20. The 2021 version of the Moto G Stylus starts at US$299.99.

Also making its debut is the Motorola One 5G Ace: as well as 5G, it carries a 6.7-inch LCD, 1,080 x 2,400-pixel display. It runs the respectable Snapdragon 750G chipset, and offers up to 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage (which can be expanded). There's a triple-lens 48-MP + 8-MP + 2-MP rear camera with an ultrawide mode, plus a big 5,000-mAh battery.

With the Motorola One 5G Ace it's the 5G that's the selling point as next-gen connectivity is still something of a rarity down at the budget end of the market. It's also the only one of these four new handsets to support wireless charging. If you want to take advantage, the phone will set you back from $399.99.

The other two phones we've seen before in other markets, though under different names (not unusual for Motorola). The 2021 version of the Moto G Play (also known as the G9 Play) offers a 6.5-inch LCD, 720 x 1,600-pixel display, a Snapdragon 460 chipset, up to 4 GB of RAM and up to 64 GB of storage (which is expandable).

There's also a dual-lens 13-MP + 2-MP rear camera, and a big 5,000-mAh capacity battery. This is the cheapest of the new phones unveiled by Motorola, with pricing starting at a mere $169.99 for this particular model.

Lastly there's the Moto G Power, updated for 2021 and known elsewhere as the G9 Power. There's the same 5,000-mAh capacity battery as the G Play, though the triple-lens 48-MP + 2-MP + 2-MP rear camera is an improvement on the other phone.

You also get a Snapdragon 662 chipset, up to 4 GB of RAM, and up to 64 GB of internal storage (which you can expand). The display is a 6.6-inch LCD, 720 x 1,600-pixel resolution panel, and pricing on this phone starts at $199.99.

All these phones come with a USB-C port, and are running Android 10 rather than the very latest Android 11 software. The handsets go on sale in the US on January 14.

