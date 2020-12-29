CES 2021
News from the online CES 2021 trade show.
If you're the user of a powered wheelchair, it goes without saying that you really don't want that chair to tip over, or to crash into obstacles. The LUCI system – which gets added to existing chairs – is intended to keep those things from happening.
If a boat full of people is zipping across the water, it's possible that one of them could fall overboard without anyone noticing ... at least, not right away. The 1st Mate Marine Safety and Security system is designed to keep that from happening.
Imagine if you crossed a handheld gaming system with a Rubik's Cube. What you'd get is CubiOs Inc's WowCube, which is currently an honoree in the CES 2021 Innovation Awards.