ViewSonic launches 4K projector for budget home theaters

California's consumer tech company ViewSonic has launched a new DLP projector at the all-digital CES 2021 that's aimed at home movie lovers who want 4K for under a grand.

The PX701-4K is built around the latest DLP XPR chipset from Texas Instruments, and rocks "true 4K" (3,840 x 2,160) resolution at throw sizes reported to run from 30 to 300 diagonal inches. The DLP lamp is also reckoned good for up to 20,000 hours.

The projector is rated at 3,200 ANSI lumens, has 12,000:1 dynamic contrast, supports HDR/HLG content and has a 10-bit color depth, and benefits from a refresh rate of 240 Hz and a 4.2 millisecond response time – though those lattermost performance figures relate to a 1080p resolution not 4K, but that could make for a smooth HD gaming experience.

There's automatic horizontal and vertical keystone correction and four corner adjustment, and connectivity shapes up as HDMI 2.0, HDCP 1.4, USB 2.0 (Type A), RS232 out and 3.5-mm audio out, though the projector does include a 10-W speaker for convenience.

The PX701-4K projector goes on sale this month for an estimated street price of US$899.99.

A higher-spec PX748-4K projector has also been briefly detailed, which features the same DLP chipset but manages 4,000 ANSI lumens, includes 1.3x zoom, and benefits from USB-C connectivity, a LAN port and 12-V trigger options. This model goes on sale in March for US$999.99, with more information available closer to release.

Product page: PX701-4K