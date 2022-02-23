Nubia turns up the power for global release of Redmagic 7 gaming phone

Around this time last year, Chinese mobile hardware firm Nubia launched the insanely powerful Redmagic 6 gaming phone. Now the company has beefed up the platform even more for the global release of the Redmagic 7.

Gaming computers and laptops might appear to be monstrously overpowered and visually brash to the average user, but all of that power can literally mean the difference between victory and defeat for players. And so it is with gaming smartphones.

The new Redmagic phones all come with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset that's rocking many of today's flagship Android handsets but so far lacking in top gaming phones. This is backed up by 18 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage for the RGB light-packing Supernova model, 16 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage for the Pulsar flavor (which sports a flashing neutron star motif and pulsating blue/pink colors) and 12 GB of RAM with 128 GB of storage for the volcano-inspired Obsidian version.

The Redmagic 7 gaming smartphone features dual shoulder triggers and an AMOLED display with a multi-finger touch sampling rate of 720 Hz Nubia

Nubia's latest cooling system employs such things as phase change materials, a high-speed turbofan (which can been seen through the Supernova edition's transparent back), high-conductivity copper foil, a vapor cooling chamber and a sheet of graphite to keep the handset from running hot during intense gameplay, while air volume in the cooling system has increased by 35 percent thanks to the addition of an extra air duct out back. All in, heat dissipation and absorption speeds have been increased 400x compared to the Redmagic 6.

The 6.8-inch AMOLED display at 1,808 x 2,400 resolution has a 165 Hz refresh rate for snappy visuals and a frankly gargantuan multi-finger touch sampling rate of 720 Hz. The screen delivers a brightness of 700 nits and there's support for 100 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut, and Nubia is promising an ultra stable gaming experience thanks to technology that "establishes and optimizes the cache area without increasing power consumption and synchronizes the buffer area and screen display to process the image more smoothly."

The phones boast 500-Hz "anti-sweat" dual shoulder triggers with response times as low as 7.4 ms so players can keep their fingers or thumbs off the screen, and they all run a custom operating system built on Android 12 which includes helpful features such as Game Reminder so that players don't miss time-sensitive events, Fast Stopwatch for staying on top of in-game timings and Quick Picture Library to gawp at key images saved during gameplay. A function to speed up reading and writing from onboard storage has also been included, "that increases the speed of application installation faster than competitors equipped with SSD by 30 percent."

The Redmagic 7 gaming smartphone is powered by Qualcomm's latest mobile chipset, the Snapdragon 9 Gen 1 Nubia

Other highlights include an 8-MP under-display selfiecam, a triple camera array around back that comprises a 64-MP shooter, 8-MP ultra-wide and 2-MP macro module, there's a 4,500-mAh battery with 65-W wired fast charging, and connectivity shapes up as Bluetooth 5.2, 802.11ac Wi-Fi, USB-C and a 3.5-mm headphone jack in addition to dual speakers.

The Redmagic 7 will be available in international markets from March 10. The Supernova is priced at US$799, the Pulsar at $729 and the Obsidian at $629.

Product page: Redmagic 7