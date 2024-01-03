© 2024 New Atlas
Mobile Technology

Fintin offers a non-braille alternative for blind smartphone users

By Ben Coxworth
January 03, 2024
Fintin offers a non-braille alternative for blind smartphone users
The Fintin is compatible with iOS and Android smartphones along with PCs and Macs
The Fintin is compatible with iOS and Android smartphones along with PCs and Macs
View 2 Images
The Fintin supports multiple languages that utilize the QWERTY keyboard layout
1/2
The Fintin supports multiple languages that utilize the QWERTY keyboard layout
The Fintin is compatible with iOS and Android smartphones along with PCs and Macs
2/2
The Fintin is compatible with iOS and Android smartphones along with PCs and Macs

While blind people are able to enter text into computers via braille keyboards, their options are more limited when it comes to using smartphones while on the go. The Fintin V1 is designed to help, by compressing a full QWERTY keyboard into just six keys.

First of all, there are compact Bluetooth braille keyboards that can be used with smartphones while out and about. Their keys are obviously quite small and close together, however, making it difficult for some users to identify the individual braille characters by touch alone.

That's where the Fintin is designed to come in.

Made by Korean electronics company Onecom, the compact handheld device communicates with a paired iPhone or Android smartphone (or a PC or Mac) via Bluetooth 5.0 BLE.

The Fintin supports multiple languages that utilize the QWERTY keyboard layout
The Fintin supports multiple languages that utilize the QWERTY keyboard layout

Putting it simply, its designers took the layout of the letters on a traditional QWERTY keyboard, and transposed it onto the six main multi-functional keys of the Fintin. Each of those keys can in turn be pressed in six different directions, with each direction representing a different letter.

So the designation for one of the keys, for instance, is Q=upper left / W=upper middle / E=upper right / A=lower left / S=lower middle / D=lower right. Non-alphabetic functions such as Ctrl, Alt, Shift and mode selection are accessed via keys other than the main six.

Each key produces a distinctive tactile click when pressed, plus the device incorporates a haptic feedback system to notify users of things like battery status, changes in settings, and special features being switched on or off. One charge of the battery is claimed to be good for up to 60 hours of use.

The Fintin V1 will be officially unveiled at CES in Las Vegas, where it has earned a Best of Innovation award. Information on pricing and availability has yet to be announced. You can see it in use, in the video below.

Onecom has stated that it also plans to incorporate the technology into devices for sighted users – such as Xbox, Nintendo Switch and PC gaming controllers – for quick messaging and chat capabilities.

FINTIN V1-1

Source: Onecom

Tags

Mobile TechnologyBlindsmartphonesAccessibilityKeyboardAssistive TechnologiesCES 2024
No comments
Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!