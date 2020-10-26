Latest OnePlus Nord phones are the most affordable yet

When the OnePlus Nord was unveiled in July, OnePlus promised it was just the start of a Nord-branded series of phones, and now we have two more in the range that are even more affordable: the OnePlus Nord N10 5G and the OnePlus Nord N100.

Unlike the original Nord, these two handsets will be coming to the US as well as other markets, offering a low-cost alternative to the OnePlus 8T flagship phone that launched earlier this month.

The Nord N10 5G is the more expensive of the two, and comes with 5G on board, as its name suggests. It features a 6.49-inch, 1,080 x 2,400-pixel LCD display, and is powered by a Snapdragon 690 processor, 6 GB of RAM, and 128 GB of internal storage.

As well as 16-MP selfie camera, there's a 64-MP + 8-MP + 2-MP + 2-MP camera module on the rear, capable of taking ultrawide shots. Power is provided by a 4,300-mAh battery that supports super-fast charging that OnePlus calls Warp Charge.

The even more affordable Nord N100 doesn't have Warp Charge or 5G. It comes with a 6.52-inch, 720 x 1,600-pixel LCD display, with a Snapdragon 460 processor, 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage to keep all of your apps running.

With the Nord N100, the selfie camera is an 8-MP affair, with the rear camera offering specs of 13-MP + 2-MP + 2-MP. You do get a hefty 5,000-mAh battery with this phone, although charging speeds are capped at 18 W.

Both phones come with a USB-C port and have a headphone jack for fitting in traditional wired headphones for your music and podcasts. Neither phone offers wireless charging or IP68-rated waterproofing to keep costs down.

And those low costs are impressive. US pricing has yet to be revealed, but the Nord N10 5G is going on sale for £329 (about US$430) in the UK, while the Nord N100 price point has been set at £179 (about $235).

While these phones have little in the way of wow factor, they're affordable enough to provide some very strong competition to the phones already available at the budget end of the market – a segment that seems to get busier every month.

We'll have to wait for more details on pricing and indeed availability in the weeks ahead. The Nord N100 goes on sale on November 10 in Europe, with the Nord N10 5G following in the same month. As yet there's no fixed on-sale date for the US.

Product pages: OnePlus Nord N10 5G, OnePlus Nord N100