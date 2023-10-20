Onyx launches eye-friendly color ePaper tablets for work and play

Onyx International has announced two additions to its 10-inch color ePaper tablet lineup. The Boox Note Air3 C shapes up as an Android reading and writing slate, while the Boox Tab Ultra C Pro is a productivity workhorse that's easy on the eyes.

Both of the new tablets are built around E Ink's Kaleido 3 technology for 4,096 colors at 1,240 x 930 resolution or 2,480 x 1,860 for black/white, in addition to the usual promise of extra long battery life and usage that's friendlier to the eyes than LCD displays.

Housed within a sturdy yet attractive aluminum shell, the Note Air3 C's 10.3-inch color screen is topped by a thin glass panel with a film on the upper surface to give a pen-and-paper feel when jotting down thoughts and doodling.

There's adjustable front lighting for nocturnal reading, plus a feature that can display two apps on the screen at the same time via nifty split-screen chops.

The Boox Note Air3 C ships with a Pen Plus stylus with 4,096 levels of pressure Onyx International

Inside is a 2.4-GHz octa-core processor from Qualcomm supported by 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage (which can be expanded via microSD). The E Ink tablet runs Android 12, allowing users to download favorite apps and tools from the Play Store over dual-band Wi-Fi. And there's a fingerprint sensor on the power button to help secure your device (password lock is available too).

The Boox Note Air3 C is on sale now for US$499.99, and comes bundled with a pen stylus and spare tips, as well as a magnetic cover that doubles as a stand. There's 10 GB of complementary cloud storage included in the package too.

The Boox Tab Ultra C Pro is described as a professional productivity tool, and looks to be a minor update to April's Tab Ultra C, which was itself a color version of last year's monochrome Tab Ultra ePaper tablet.

The Boox Tab Ultra C Pro comes with a stylus that includes a built-in eraser, and can be had with a folio keyboard featuring a trackpad Onyx International

The octa-core processor is now a 2.8-GHz Qualcomm flavor, the RAM gets a bump to 6 GB and the operating system is updated to Android 12 – but the battery capacity has taken a hit, coming in at 4,600 mAh rather than 6,300 mAh. Onyx has included technology to reduce refresh lag, the 16-megapixel rear camera and LED flash remains, though the optional magnetic keyboard folio now includes a trackpad.

The Boox Tab Ultra C Pro will go on sale from October 26 for US$649.99, and ships with a stylus pen that includes an eraser function.

Product pages: Boox Note Air3 C, Boox Tab Ultra C Pro