Onyx offers note-takers a cheaper monochrome ePaper tablet option

Back in October, Onyx International announced a pair of 10-inch color ePaper tablets called the Boox Tab Ultra C Pro and the Note Air3 C. Recognizing that not everyone wants color E Ink, the company has now launched the monochrome Note Air3.

The new notepad is much the same as the earlier release, but sports a 10.3-inch E Ink Carta 1200 touchscreen instead of Kaleido 3 color technology, and the lack of the Super Refresh Technology necessary for the color tablets.

Display resolution is 1,404 x 1,872 pixels, it's topped by a "close-to-paper film" for a pen and paper feel, and there's a warm/cold frontlight so users don't need to seek out sunlight or artificial lighting. The enote comes packing the latest firmware, which includes a Smart Scribe feature that converts handwritten notes and annotations into shapes, highlights, underlines and more.

The Note Air3 features an E Ink Carta 1200 screen at 227 ppi, offers "comprehensive note-taking tools" and supports 17 ebook formats Onyx International

The notepad runs Android 12, has 2.4-GHz octa-core brains with system support from 5 GB of RAM and 64 GB or storage plus microSD expansion, has Bluetooth and dual-band Wi-Fi cooked in, and ships with a 3,700-mAh battery yet remains just 5.8 mm thin, though tips the scales a little heavier than its color sibling at 15.9 oz (450 g).

Those who prefer to live without color benefit from a saving of a hundred bucks, with the Note Air3 coming in at US$399.99. It's available to order now.

