Onyx launches compact pocket PC with eye-friendly color ePaper screen

After launching a 10-inch color E Ink tablet back in April, Onyx International has now introduced a baby brother in the shape of the Boox Tab Mini C – a Qualcomm-powered ePaper pocket computer with "performance on par with traditional tablets."

The Boox Tab Ultra released in April is essentially a color version of Amazon's Kindle Scribe or the ReMarkable 2 digital tablets. The Tab Mini C offers similar functionality, but has been downsized for more portability.

Instead of a 10.3-inch ePaper display, you get a 7.8-inch Kaleido 3 E Ink screen capable of producing 4,096 colors at 150 pixels-per-inch (702 x 936) resolution, or 300 PPI (1,404 x 1,872) for black and white text and images.

Onyx says that the mini tablet has been designed "to enhance the enjoyment of reading colorful novels, manga, web pages, and other content." Boox Super Refresh Technology is cooked in for four task-optimized refresh modes, there's a dual-tone front light to help with after-dark productivity, and the capacitive touch display supports 4,096 pressure sensitivity levels. The device ships with the company's Pen Plus stylus input for note-making, highlighting and onscreen navigation.

The Boox Tab Mini C runs Android 11, and there's support for third-party apps Onyx International

The snappy Qualcomm Advanced octa-core processor and "exclusive GPU" are supported by 4 GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 64 GB of UFS 2.1 storage for the promise of smooth and responsive onscreen performance. The Tab Mini C runs Android 11 with support for third-party apps, there's a gyro for auto screen rotation, it features Bluetooth 5.0 and dual-band Wi-Fi, and two speakers are ready to rock audiobooks.

Ergonomic black metal housing is reckoned good for "prolonged reading sessions without causing fatigue in the hands," and the 5,000-mAh battery should last an age between top-ups thanks to the low power draw of E Ink. All in, the mini tablet weighs in at 9.3 oz (264 g) and measures 0.33 in (8.3 mm) thick.

The Tab Mini C is available now for US$449.99, including the pen stylus and a magnetic cover.

Product page: Boox Tab Mini C