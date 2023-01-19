Onyx launches 13.3-inch ePaper slate featuring E Ink Carta 1250

There are a few options available for folks looking to supersize their e-reading experience to tablet proportions, including the Remarkable 2, Kindle Scribe and Lenovo's new Smart Paper. Onyx International has gone bigger with the launch of the Tab X.

The Tab X sports a 13.3-inch, 2,200 x 1,650-resolution E Ink Mobius/Carta 1250 display with capacitive touch and cold/warm, flicker-free front lighting. Users can of course read ebooks on a big screen courtesy of the versatile NeoReader app, but those who regularly ingest documents will also appreciate being able to view A4 pages without having to resize.

A second inductive touch layer allows for note-taking, annotations and doodling using the supplied Pen2 Pro stylus (with included eraser function), though the device also supports input from a Bluetooth keyboard for improved productivity potential.

A new graphics processor features Boox Super Refresh tech for snappy onscreen responsiveness, and has been updated with four new refresh modes configured for different tasks. The inclusion of a SNOW Field function caters for a partial refresh when simple text documents are onscreen, while keeping artifacts to a minimum.

The Onyx Boox Tab X features capacitive touch for finger input, inductive touch for pen stylus, and will also work with any Bluetooth keyboard Onyx International

Inside the E Ink tablet is a Qualcomm octa-core processing supported by 6 GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128 GB of UFS2.1 storage, there's dual-band Wi-Fi, and the device runs Android 11 for access to apps through the Play Store.

A generous 6,300-mAh Li-ion battery holds promise for long usage periods away from a wall outlet, though actual battery life hasn't been given. And there's an integrated speaker for listening to audiobooks, plus a microphone.

The Tab X is wrapped in a durable aluminum/magnesium alloy, with the display also covered with protective glass, and is on sale now for US$879.99, which includes a tri-fold case and spare pen nibs when purchased through the Boox Shop.

Product page: Onyx Boox Tab X