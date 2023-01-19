© 2023 New Atlas
Onyx launches 13.3-inch ePaper slate featuring E Ink Carta 1250

By Paul Ridden
January 19, 2023
The Onyx Boox Tab X features an A4-sized ePaper display with dual touch
The Onyx Boox Tab X features capacitive touch for finger input, inductive touch for pen stylus, and will also work with any Bluetooth keyboard
The Onyx Boox Tab X is just 6.8 mm thick and tips the scales at 560 g
The Onyx Boox Tab X comes with a new graphics processor for the promise of snappy screen refresh
There are a few options available for folks looking to supersize their e-reading experience to tablet proportions, including the Remarkable 2, Kindle Scribe and Lenovo's new Smart Paper. Onyx International has gone bigger with the launch of the Tab X.

The Tab X sports a 13.3-inch, 2,200 x 1,650-resolution E Ink Mobius/Carta 1250 display with capacitive touch and cold/warm, flicker-free front lighting. Users can of course read ebooks on a big screen courtesy of the versatile NeoReader app, but those who regularly ingest documents will also appreciate being able to view A4 pages without having to resize.

A second inductive touch layer allows for note-taking, annotations and doodling using the supplied Pen2 Pro stylus (with included eraser function), though the device also supports input from a Bluetooth keyboard for improved productivity potential.

A new graphics processor features Boox Super Refresh tech for snappy onscreen responsiveness, and has been updated with four new refresh modes configured for different tasks. The inclusion of a SNOW Field function caters for a partial refresh when simple text documents are onscreen, while keeping artifacts to a minimum.

The Onyx Boox Tab X features capacitive touch for finger input, inductive touch for pen stylus, and will also work with any Bluetooth keyboard
Inside the E Ink tablet is a Qualcomm octa-core processing supported by 6 GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128 GB of UFS2.1 storage, there's dual-band Wi-Fi, and the device runs Android 11 for access to apps through the Play Store.

A generous 6,300-mAh Li-ion battery holds promise for long usage periods away from a wall outlet, though actual battery life hasn't been given. And there's an integrated speaker for listening to audiobooks, plus a microphone.

The Tab X is wrapped in a durable aluminum/magnesium alloy, with the display also covered with protective glass, and is on sale now for US$879.99, which includes a tri-fold case and spare pen nibs when purchased through the Boox Shop.

Product page: Onyx Boox Tab X

Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.

