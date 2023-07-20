Rugged smartphone shines bright with 1,200-lumen camping light

When heading into the wilds for a camping trip, space in a backpack is at a premium. Rugged phone maker Oukitel has lightened the load by incorporating a powerful camp light into its latest model, allowing outdoors enthusiasts to leave the lantern at home.

Oukitel says that most camping lanterns will top out at around 300 lumens, so trekkers may need to haul a couple of lamps on overnight excursions to make sure there's sufficient illumination at camp.

The WP26 features a sizable V-shaped camping light around back that puts out a maximum of 1,200-lumens to light the way ahead or attach to a tent and brighten up the campsite. Five operation modes shape up as full on, half brightness, quarter brightness, SOS and "explosion flash" for use flexibility.

The handset has also been tested to MIL-STD-810H durability standards and rated IP68 waterproof and IP69K dustproof, so should shake off life on the wild side.

The WP26 is rated IP68 waterproof and IP69K dustproof Oukitel

To the front, there's a 6.58-inch 2,408 x 1,080-pixel LTPS display rocking a holepunched 16-megapixel selfiecam. Sitting above the camping light to the rear is a 48-MP F1.79 main camera based around a Samsung image sensor that's capable of capturing 4K video at 30 frames per second and boasts Phase-Detection Autofocus chops. This is joined by a 20-MP night-vision camera rocking a Sony IMX350 CMOS sensor for after-dark shooting without disturbing the local wildlife, plus a 2-MP macro camera for close-ups.

Inside is a MediaTek Helio P90 octa-core processing with integrated graphics that's supported by 16 GB of LPDDR4 RAM and 256 GB of UFS 2.1 storage, with media card expansion up to 1 TB. The phone runs Android 13, and Oukitel has thrown in some useful tools such as a compass, sound meter, plumb bob and various measurement functions. There's also a fingerprint reader to the side, and connectivity shapes up as 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.

The 1,200-lumen integrated camping light has five modes of operation Oukitel

The WP26 is also something of a portable powerbrick, coming with a 10,000-mAh battery for extended use – with Oukitel reckoning on at least 10 hours of per-charge use with the torch shining brightly, 16 hours if watching videos, 12 hours of gaming and 75 hours making calls.

The Oukitel WP26 is available now for a suggested retail price of US$399, but is currently on promotion for $299.

Product page: WP26