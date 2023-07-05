Monster memory and flagship chipset make for smooth RedMagic gaming

Chinese gaming phone maker RedMagic has launched a new flagship, which not only features overclocked Snapdragon brains, a responsive OLED screen plus shoulder triggers, fan cooling, and a big battery but can also be configured with monster memory and storage.

The RedMagic 8S Pro+ is making a play for the title of most powerful gaming smartphone yet with a configuration boasting 24 GB of RAM and 1 TB of storage, which the company says "can easily handle any game" when combined with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile chipset running the show at up to 3.36 GHZ for the processor and 719 MHz for the GPU.

The gaming action is framed on a 6.8-inch, 2,480 x 1,116-resolution AMOLED display with a 93.7% screen-to-body ratio, a refresh rate of 120 Hz, a peak brightness of 1,300 nits, high color accuracy with support for 100% of the DCI-P3 gamut, a response of 1 millisecond, and a 960-Hz touch-sampling rate. A Red Core 2 gaming chip also allows for customization of vibration, lighting effects, sound and 520-Hz shoulder triggers to personal preference.

RedMagic reckons that the onboard ICE 12.0 cooling system made up of a 20,000-rpm shark-fin fan, double-pump vapor chamber, under-screen graphene and 10-layer heat dissipation helps to maximize performance when the game runs hot, while also making sustained heavy gaming possible for up to 9 hours per charge.

The handset comes with two charging options for the 5,000-mAh battery, in the shape of a 165-W "magic flash" fast charger for a full top-up in just 14 minutes, and there's a standard 165-W charger available too.

The RedMagic 8S Pro+ benefits from a cooling system comprising "a 3D ice stage double pump VC, under-screen graphene, shark fin high-speed centrifugal fan, full penetration duct, and an aviation aluminum frame" plus a heat dissipation system with "ultra-soft high thermal conductivity rare earth material, under-screen copper foil, high thermal conductivity gel, composite graphene, and superconducting copper foil" RedMagic

Around back is a triple camera array, but RedMagic has only revealed the 50-MP main based on a 1/1.57-inch-type GN5 sensor with the promise of "great focus speed, dark light shooting and HDR."

The domestic version runs RedMagic OS 8.0 "all-in-one professional gaming system" with a X Gravity platform for cloud gaming support. An included feature also allows players to plug the handset straight into a monitor over USB-C or screencast with 4K support. The included Wi-Fi 7 multi-antenna comes with enhanced anti-interference capabilities and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity is cooked in too, plus there's 5G mobile internet.

Elsewhere, the 8S Pro+ sports three microphones and dual DTS Ultra X speakers, as well as two linear motors supporting more than 200 types of vibration effects for explosions you can feel. And of course being a gaming phone, it draws the player in with plenty of RGB lighting.

The top-spec model is up for pre-order in China now for ¥7,499 (which converts to around US$1,000). Cheaper versions are also available, and there's a slightly less capable 8S Pro that tops out at 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage as well. International models go on general sale from July 27, though specific markets have not been revealed at this time.

Source: RedMagic