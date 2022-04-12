Nubia ups the power and performance for Redmagic 7 Pro gaming phone

Back in February, China's Nubia unleashed a beast of a gaming smartphone called the Redmagic 7. Now the company has turned things up to ludicrous for the Pro version, which comes with a dedicated gaming chip to help ease the main processing load and an under-display selfiecam for a full-screen gaming experience.

Like the standard version of the Redmagic 7, the Pro model comes with Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon mobile platform at its core for processing speeds up to 3 GHz, and Adreno graphics. But Nubia has added a dedicated gaming chip called the Red Core 1 that's designed to take some of the grunt work away from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 setup so it can operate more efficiently – and will handle such things as audio processing through dual speakers or headphones, RGB lighting and haptic feedback delivered by linear motors.

The "Pro Vision Gaming" smartphone features a 6.8-inch FHD+ (1,080 x 2,400) AMOLED display at 20:9 aspect and with a 120-Hz refresh rate plus new image enhancement chops to help with frame-rate stabilization for smoother gameplay. It's topped by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for durability, supports 100 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut, has a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio and puts out up to 600 nits of brightness.

Nubia has bumped up the already impressive multi-finger touch sampling rate on the standard Redmagic 7 phones to a blistering 960 Hz for even more responsive gaming. The handset also comes with shoulder triggers to keep your digits away from the gaming area, with a touch sampling rate of 500 Hz for response times as low as 8 ms. And there's customizable RGB lighting in case it's not absolutely clear that this is a gaming phone.

The Supernova version of the Redmagic 7 Pro comes with 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage Nubia

Keeping the phone cool when the gaming action runs hot is Nubia's ICE 9.0 cooling system with built-in turbofan, two air intakes, a vapor chamber, copper coil with high thermal conductivity, a graphite cooling pad, an aluminum heatsink and thermal gel.

A triple camera array around back comprises a 64-MP F1.79 main, 6-MP F2.2 ultra-wide and a 2-MP F2.4 macro for high-resolution still images as well as 8K UHD video at 30 frames per second or 4K UHD at 60 fps. Players won't lose any screen area to a notch or punch hole out front, as the 16-MP camera module has been positioned under the display for 720p videochats at 30 fps, with five technologies employed to maintain onscreen image quality while also allowing light through to the camera below.

The Obsidian version of the Redmagic 7 Pro comes with 16 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage Nubia

Rounding out this absolute gaming monster are 5G mobile internet along with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2, a generous 5,000-mAh dual-cell battery with 65-W fast charging (and there's even a charger in the box – which is becoming something of a rarity in the mobile space), and a fingerprint sensor that supports heart-rate monitoring.

The Redmagic 7 Pro comes with a 3.5-mm headphone jack, sports three gaming microphones for clear comms with team players and runs Redmagic OS 5.0, which is based on Android 12.

The global version of the Redmagic 7 Pro will go on sale from April 27. It's available as two models – the Supernova with 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage comes in at US$899, while the Obsidian version with 16 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage is priced at $799. Either way, Nubia is running early bird discounts from April 22.

Product page: Redmagic 7 Pro