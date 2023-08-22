© 2023 New Atlas
Røde treats creators to most powerful wireless microphone ever

By Paul Ridden
August 22, 2023
Røde treats creators to most powerful wireless microphone ever
Thanks to onboard 32-bit float recording, creators will always have a clean backup of their recordings
Thanks to onboard 32-bit float recording, creators will always have a clean backup of their recordings
Thanks to onboard 32-bit float recording, creators will always have a clean backup of their recordings
Thanks to onboard 32-bit float recording, creators will always have a clean backup of their recordings
The Wireless Pro transmitters each feature a built-in omnidirectional microphone
The Wireless Pro transmitters each feature a built-in omnidirectional microphone
The Wireless Pro system is reported compatible with any camera, smartphone or computer
The Wireless Pro system is reported compatible with any camera, smartphone or computer
The Wireless Pro kit includes two transmitters, one receiver, two lavalier microphones, magnetic clips, a charging case and more
The Wireless Pro kit includes two transmitters, one receiver, two lavalier microphones, magnetic clips, a charging case and more
Australian audio company Røde has launched what's claimed to be a wireless microphone like no other, offering unclippable audio recording, lag-free encrypted transmission and compatibility with any camera, smartphone or computer.

While shooting your next killer content, there may be occasions when a wireless audio signal might be interrupted or the recorded audio is ruined when the mic gain is set too high and distortion creeps in. Røde has fixed such issues by cooking in 32-bit float recording chops where a clean version of the recording is stored locally in the device's 32 GB memory.

The Wireless Pro shapes up as two clip-on transmitters and one receiver that make use of 128-bit-encrypted 2.4-GHz digital transmission for "crystal-clear, incredibly stable audio" with a line-of-sight reach of up to 850 ft (260 m) at "near-zero latency."

Each transmitter is home to broadcast-quality omnidirectional microphones, though 3.5-mm TRS and USB-C connections are also included for connection to other audio gear. In fact, the Pro kit ships with two lavalier mics – along with a charging case, magnetic mounting clips, cables, windshields and an accessory case. Meanwhile, the receiver features a 3.5-mm output for headphone monitoring, as well as an input jack for a "narrator" microphone.

It's possible to record three audio channels simultaneously, and the Li-ion battery in each transmitter/receiver unit is reckoned good for up to seven hours of continuous use per charge.

The user can record direct to a camera too, with algorithms helping to control gain levels on the fly and a safety backup channel available that records at lower volumes "in case the signal is too hot and clips the camera input."

The system boasts an advanced internal timecode generator for synchronizing audio to video footage in post-production without the need for other expensive equipment, though users will need to set this feature up using a companion app. And Røde has included other useful features such as locking lavalier connectors, detection of plug-in power on the receiver for extended battery life, merged and split recording modes, custom buttons and more.

"We’ve left no stone unturned when it comes to features in this new system, packing incredibly powerful and useful features like 32-bit float on-board recording and advanced timecode capability into the same compact, easy-to-use form factor that thousands of creators around the world use every day," said Røde CEO, Damien Wilson.

The Wireless Pro is available now for US$399. The video below has more.

Introducing the Wireless PRO

Product page: Røde Wireless Pro

