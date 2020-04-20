Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite comes with more responsive S Pen

Samsung has announced the launch of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, a more affordable version of last year's premium Android tablet. And it comes with a refreshed S Pen designed to be more comfortable to use.

Samsung says that it's improved latency on the new battery-free S Pen, which tips the scales at just 7.03 g (0.25 oz), and treated it to a 0.7-mm (0.027-in) tip and 4,096 pressure levels for greater precision. The redesign is also said to make the scribble stick "as practical and comfortable to use as a traditional pen." When partnered with Samsung Notes, the S Pen can change handwritten notes to text in an instant, make content up to 300 percent bigger and export jottings as PDF, Word and text files. It magnetically attaches to the right side of the tablet when not in use.

Where the Tab S6 has a 10.5-inch (2,560 x 1,600) super AMOLED display, the Lite version drops to a 10.4-inch, 2,000 x 1,200 resolution TFT panel. An unspecified octa-core chipset featuring 2.3-GHz and 1.7-GHz quads provides the processing power, supported by 4 GB of RAM and up to 128 GB of storage (which can be expanded via microSD).

The tablet is offered in either dual-band Wi-Fi or 4G LTE configurations, there's an F1.9, 8-megapixel camera to the rear and an F2.0 5-MP selfie cam to the front, its stereo speakers have been optimized by AKG, with Dolby Atmos support, and it comes with the same 7,040-mAh battery as the premium Tab S6. And thanks to a partnership with YouTube, users can enjoy ad-free videos, and tune into YouTube Music and YouTube Kids for four months at no charge.

The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is up for pre-order in the UK for £349 (Wi-Fi) or £399 (LTE), shipping is due to start from April 29. We've no word on a US release.

Source: Samsung