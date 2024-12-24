Modular E Ink tablet pops its hood for easy upgrade access

E Ink tablets are great for those who like to jot, scribble or doodle, and don't want to waste reams of paper. But even modern e-notes can be more sustainable. Supernote's 10-inch Manta model is modular, and can be upgraded or repaired as needed.

The A5X2 Manta is the latest evolution of Supernote's E Ink devices, which appear to have started with the Linux-based A5 in 2018 – though the company is a good deal older than that, having began as a developer of point-of-sale card terminals and payment systems about 15 years ago.

Like the 7.8-inch Nomad before it, the Manta embodies the company's commitment to reducing electronic waste by allowing users to upgrade components. The back can be popped off (using a fingernail or pry tool) to allow access to the internals. From there, the motherboard and battery can be replaced with fresh ones if needed, and storage expanded. Supernote also offers free (subscription-free) software updates.

The Manta is just 3.6 mm at its thinnest edge, and tips the scales at 375 g Supernote

The Manta sports a 10.7-inch E Ink display at 1,920 x 2,560 pixels. However, this is not color E Ink like some recent e-notes are sporting, but is reported to be Carta 1300 with 16 levels of gray. It's topped by a contoured soft film for a more natural paper-like writing experience. And like the reMarkable 2 e-note, Supernote's new model doesn't feature a front light – so you'll need to limit your scribbling to natural daylight or well-lit rooms.

Aiming to "to create a device that users love to hold and move with as their hearts desire," Supernote managed to slim down the edges to just 3.6 mm (0.14 in) while also making the e-note a relatively easy carry at 375 g (13.2 oz). There's a USB-C port on one of the upper edge's two bumps, which are inspired by the cephalic fins of a Manta Ray (the other is home to the power button).

To the right is a nifty elastic pen loop that hosts a pen input, and this can also be replaced if damaged. Touch-enabled side bars make for easy page scrolling. Placing two fingers on the display allows a user to draw a line around an object, which is erased when the fingers are removed. There's also a gesture-based undo/redo function.

The Manta uses E Ink's Carta 1300 technology, which offers 16 levels of grayscale Supernote

The e-note runs a special flavor of Android 11 called Chauvet, which is designed for "those who write" and supports numerous file formats, including ePub, PDF and Word docs. The device also supports handwriting-to-text conversion.

The stock motherboard features a quad-core Rockchip processor supported by 4 GB of RAM and a somewhat paltry 32 GB of internal storage – though there is support for up to 2 TB of microSD card expansion. Bluetooth 5.0 and dual-band Wi-Fi are included, and the device can sync to cloud services such as Google Drive, Dropbox, Outlook Calendar and more.

The Manta itself is priced at US$459, but you'll need to shell out an extra $59 for a standard pen input (with durable ceramic nib) if you don't already have one. A half folio will add another $59 to the pot. The device launched earlier this month, but stocks sold out quickly so it's currently shown as up for pre-order while the company catches up with orders.

Product page: Supernote A5X2 Manta