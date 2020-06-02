Vivo crams pro-grade photography tech into X50 series smartphones

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo has announced the upcoming international release of three X50 flagship phones, featuring a Gimbal Camera System for increased stability in the main camera.

"Guided by Vivo's deep insights into consumer needs, and underpinned by our advanced technology, we crafted the X50 series to provide a professional photography experience to our users," said the company's Spark Ni. "The X50 series' stable shooting capabilities, outstanding lenses and sensors, and overall advanced camera system allow users to capture all of life's stories with professional quality. As the first X series products that will be made available to international markets, we are excited to share the best of our innovative technology and design concepts with people around the world."

The series has three members – the X50, X50 Pro and X50 Pro+ phones – each coming with 8 GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of storage. The X50 and X50 Pro are built around a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chip and sport a screen refresh rate of 90 Hz, while the X50 Pro+ rocks a Snapdragon 865 processor and 120-Hz refresh rate. All of the phones share a 6.56-inch screen, are 5G-enabled, and there's HDR10+ technology too for improved image quality. And the X50 is billed as the slimmest 5G phone to date, at just 7.49 mm thick.

The X50 series flagship phones from Vivo come with Snapdragon 5G chipsets, 8 GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of storage Vivo

But the big news here is in the camera department. Each of the phones has four cameras around back, with the X50 getting a 48-megapixel main unit together with 13-MP, 8-MP and 5-MP modules, the X50 Pro also has a 48-MP main shooter, but gets one 13-MP and two 8-MP modules, and the X50 Pro+ comes with a 50-MP main camera along with a 32-MP and two 13-MP units.

The main camera of the X50 Pro comes with a stabilization system modeled on a full-size professional gimbal, and which moves in the opposite direction of shaking motions to reduce image blur. It also differs from other stabilization methods by widening the rotation angle and anti-shake area, which Vivo says results in "super clear images." An animated ball on the screen represents the gimbal's movement and let's users see when the frame is stable. The company's motion-deblur algorithm, customized sensors and continuous tracking focus also assist in enhancing image and video quality.

Other camera highlights include a periscope lens setup in the Pro and Pro+ with support for 60x Hyper Zoom, Samsung's new 1/1.3-inch Isocell GN1 sensor for the Pro+, super wide angle and super macro modes for all models, together with two modes to help shoot city and country scenes at night, and a portrait function that allows users to separate the subject from the background, and even apply different effects if desired.

Other than plans to sell the X50 series globally, no other release details have been announced.

Source: Vivo