Mobile Technology

Xiaomi targets mobile workers with Snapdragon-powered 2-in-1 convertible

By Paul Ridden
June 22, 2022
The Xiaomi Book S is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 mobile chipset
The Xiaomi Book S can offer a Windows laptop experience when used with the optional keyboard, or can serve as a note-taking/drawing pad when used with the optional smart pen
The Xiaomi Book S can be had with an optional full-size keyboard, which offers 1.3 mm of key travel and backlighting for working into the night
The Xiaomi Book S features an integrated kickstand for comfortable viewing when in laptop mode
The Xiaomi Book S features a WQHD+ touch display with a refresh rate of 60 Hz
Xiaomi is looking to take on the Microsoft Surface with its first 2-in-1 convertible. Designed for productivity on the go, the Book S is powered by Snapdragon, runs Windows 11 and can be had with an optional keyboard for the full laptop experience.

The Book S essentially ships as a Windows tablet, with an 8.95-mm-thick (0.3-in) magnesium alloy body and a 12.35-inch LCD touchscreen topped by Corning Gorilla Glass 3 for on-the-go durability.

That 16:10-aspect, 2,560 x 1,600-pixel display has a 60-Hz refresh rate, boasts 500 nits of adjustable brightness and supports 100 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut for the promise of eye-popping visuals.

The device is powered by Qualcomm's 7-nm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 64-bit mobile chipset with an octa-core Kryo CPU and Adreno 680 integrated graphics, and system support comes from 8 GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256 GB of SSD storage, plus a TF card slot for more storage if you need it.

There's a 5-MP webcam and dual microphones for online meetings, the latter supporting Qualcomm's Aqstic ECNS echo cancellation and noise suppression technology. And the rear of the device sports one 13-MP camera in one corner for taking snaps. Audio is output via built-in 2-W speakers or a 3.5-mm headphone jack.

An optional full-size keyboard can be had to transform the Book S into a small laptop, which comes rocking backlit keys with 1.3 mm of travel and a large trackpad. In this mode, a kickstand at the rear of the 2-in-1 allows the display to be set at a usable angle. A battery-powered smart pen is also available as an optional extra, which has 4,096 pressure levels and a 240-Hz sampling rate for low latency writing and drawing.

Elsewhere, the Book S features a single USB-C port for both charging and output of 4K UHD visuals to an external monitor, wireless connectivity shapes up as Bluetooth 5.1 and 802.11ac Wi-Fi, and the integrated battery promises up to 13.4 hours of per-charge use for all-day working, with fast charging possible from the included 65-W GaN charger.

The Xiaomi Book S will go on sale shortly for €699. There's no mention of US availability at this time.

Source: Xiaomi

