© 2022 New Atlas
Mobile Technology

Xiaomi puts a Leica lens twist on flagship phone concept

By Paul Ridden
November 07, 2022
Xiaomi puts a Leica lens twist on flagship phone concept
The 12S Ultra concept smartphone features an exposed 1-inch-type image sensor designed to work with a Leica M-mount lens attached to the handset via an adapter
The 12S Ultra concept smartphone features an exposed 1-inch-type image sensor designed to work with a Leica M-mount lens attached to the handset via an adapter
View 4 Images
The 12S Ultra concept smartphone features an exposed 1-inch-type image sensor designed to work with a Leica M-mount lens attached to the handset via an adapter
1/4
The 12S Ultra concept smartphone features an exposed 1-inch-type image sensor designed to work with a Leica M-mount lens attached to the handset via an adapter
The 12S Ultra concept smartphone sports an exposed 50.3-MP 1-inch sensor in the middle, another 50.3-MP main camera with built-in optics and a 48-MP ultra-wide module
2/4
The 12S Ultra concept smartphone sports an exposed 50.3-MP 1-inch sensor in the middle, another 50.3-MP main camera with built-in optics and a 48-MP ultra-wide module
The 12S Ultra concept smartphone's two built-in camera modules will take care of point-and-shoot mobile photography, with the user having the option to mount a Leica camera lens to dial things up a notch
3/4
The 12S Ultra concept smartphone's two built-in camera modules will take care of point-and-shoot mobile photography, with the user having the option to mount a Leica camera lens to dial things up a notch
The Leica lens mounted to the 12S Ultra concept smartphone adds significant bulk, so would probably be reserved for special photographic projects rather than everyday usage
4/4
The Leica lens mounted to the 12S Ultra concept smartphone adds significant bulk, so would probably be reserved for special photographic projects rather than everyday usage
View gallery - 4 images

Xiaomi snuggled up with Leica back in June for the launch of the 12S Ultra smartphone featuring a 1-inch-type image sensor and Summicron optics. Now the companies have partnered again on a concept version with a lens adapter for mounting Leica glass.

The 12S Ultra proper already has pretty impressive camera chops, with the main camera built around a 50.3-megapixel 1-inch-type IMX989 sensor paired with a 23-mm F1.9 lens, and 48-MP ultra-wide and telephoto cameras making use of Sony's IMX586 sensor. Optical image stabilization is cooked in, along with 10-bit RAW capabilities, while Leica brings its optics know-how along with image and color processing tech.

The rear camera array of the concept handset looks similar to the production setup, but there's a 1-inch-type sensor exposed in the center – albeit behind protective sapphire. This module awaits a Leica M Mount camera lens to be attached to the smartphone body via an adapter, resulting in a kind of phone/camera hybrid like Sony's QX series or Photogram's Alice.

The 12S Ultra concept smartphone sports an exposed 50.3-MP 1-inch sensor in the middle, another 50.3-MP main camera with built-in optics and a 48-MP ultra-wide module
The 12S Ultra concept smartphone sports an exposed 50.3-MP 1-inch sensor in the middle, another 50.3-MP main camera with built-in optics and a 48-MP ultra-wide module

The structure around the lens mount area has been reinforced and the reward for the extra bulk when a lens is attached is a handset that "can capture ultra-high resolution with unique light and beautiful optical depths," according to Xiaomi's sample image tweet.

The sensor in the middle means that the main 50.3-MP camera has been pushed out to the edge of the array's disc, along with a 48-MP ultra-wide. In day-to-day use these two camera modules would take on the bulk of mobile imagery needs, with the user twisting and locking on an adapter-packing Leica M lens – such as the Summilux-M 35mm f/1.4 ASPH full-frame lens used in Xiaomi's demo shots – to turn it into a flagship phone with next-level imaging capabilities, including features like 10-bit RAW shooting, focus peaking, exposure control and histogram also on tap.

This concept was developed in parallel with the flagship 12S Ultra smartphone, but Xiaomi hasn't indicated whether it will go into production. So, for the moment, it remains an interesting design study.

Source: Xiaomi (Twitter)

View gallery - 4 images

Tags

Mobile TechnologyXiaomismartphonesLeicaLensesPhotographyConcept Phones
No comments
Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!