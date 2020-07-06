Handy audio recorder puts field, music and podcast workflows on tap

Zoom has revealed a new app-driven portable audio recorder. Whether you're out in the field, capturing the latest groove at band practice or producing your latest podcast, the H8 is like an all you can eat buffet for audio recording.

When you need to record audio on the go, you can just whip out the smartphone in your pocket, choose an app and you're set. But a dedicated portable recorder can offer much improved sound quality, the option to plug in high-end external microphones, in-device editing and production, and, in the case of the new H8 Handy Recorder from Zoom, the ability to tap into custom presets for field, music and podcast recording.

These presets are available through applications controlled on the device's 2.4-inch touchscreen interface, each with their own custom interfaces for tailored workflow and setup. And there's even a built-in tuner for guitar and bass.

Up to 12 simultaneous audio tracks are available, and the unit is capable of recording broadcast quality WAV files at up to 24-bit/96 kHz resolution or MP3 at up to 320 kbps. It rocks a similar interchangeable microphone setup first teased in 2013, and comes with a Zoom XYH-6 microphone capsule, but up to six can be swapped out to suit recording needs.

The handy recorder's main body has four XLR inputs and two XLR/TRS combo jacks, each with dedicated gain/power controls and up to 48-V phantom power for condenser microphones. But if you want more ports, the EXH-8 capsule gives you four more for a total of 10 XLR inputs. The device can also serve as a multi-channel and stereo USB audio interface for PC, Mac or iPad, and there's a built-in speaker, stereo line out and a headphone jack for monitoring.

The H8 is powered by four AA-sized batteries for up to 15 hours of continuous use, though an optional AC adapter can be had too. A mobile companion app is also available to remotely monitor audio levels, as well as hit record, play or stop.

The Zoom H8 is due to ship in August for US$399.99, and comes bundled with free download licenses for Cubase LE and WaveLab Cast software for post production.

Product page: H8 Handy Recorder