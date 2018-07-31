Folding camping hammock travels light and sets up without the treesView gallery - 14 images
Minneapolis-based startup Republic of Durable Goods is presenting a more versatile way to hammock with the Mock One hammock, which takes cues from folding camp chairs to provide an all-in-one hammock solution that doesn't require trees. The multifunctional folding hammock travels anywhere, sets up with ease and doubles as an overnight shelter, complete with mosquito mesh and weatherproof tarp.
Hammocks are one of the more comfortable ways of relaxing in the outdoors, but they aren't suitable for everywhere you might want to throw your feet up. If you're trying to nap to the sound of crashing waves on the sand of a treeless beach or enjoy fiery red rock views in a vegetation-free piece of desert, you're out of luck with a traditional tree-strapped hammock. Heck, even your back deck likely lacks the supports you need to string up a regular hammock.
There are other hammock stands for this purpose, but Republic of Durable Goods is going for a design that's lighter, simpler, more compact and more integrated. Combining elements of two campsite staples – the folding chair and the tent – the Mock One uses collapsible, multi-segment poles within a folding frame.
The long support legs let the Mock One stretch 66 in (167 cm) from hammock end to hammock end while maintaining a compact 36 x 24-in (91 x 61-cm) footprint, meaning you can pitch it on small surfaces you wouldn't even try with other folding hammocks. A set of oversized feet help to keep you balanced.
The nylon hammock hovers 18 in (46 cm) off the ground and never needs to touch the dirt below. Republic of Durable Goods lists a 250-lb (113.4-kg) weight capacity and says the fabric will fit people up to 6 ft 5 in (2 m) comfortably.
You can enjoy floating on the Mock One in the open fresh air, but there's also the option to turn it into a partial or full-blown outdoor shelter. It comes standard with a removable sunshade, and Republic of Durable Goods also offers a mosquito net, weatherproof tarp with guy lines, under quilt, top quilt and pillow, allowing owners to build it right up into a fully functioning hammock tent. A large dangling mesh pocket and array of smaller pockets let you safely store personal belongings, gear and drinks.
When it's time to move, the 16-lb (7.3-kg) Mock One packs into a 35 x 9 x 12-in (89 x 23 x 30-cm) package that carries in a bag attached to the frame. The bag has shoulder straps, making it easier to carry to your destination. The Mock One is not really small or light enough for extended backpacking or bikepacking trips, but we imagine you could easily day-hike it into a scenic picnic spot, throw it on the rack of your bike or paddle it around in a canoe.
The Mock One's combination of compact footprint, integrated design, and small, light packed size sets it apart from other folding hammock and hammock stand products we've seen. This folder from Cabela's looks similarly simple to use, but it weighs 28 lb (12.7 kg) and measures 48 in (122 cm) long. The shock-corded ENO Nomad stand is comparable to the Mock One in terms of packed size and weight but has a much larger footprint when set up. Ultralight stands like the Yobo are much lighter and more packable than the Mock One but less integrated and more particular to set up.
The Mock One seems to fill a niche not occupied by those other hammock products, and its Kickstarter campaign indicates that it's a niche that appeals to buyers. The campaign, which was launched in conjunction with an Outdoor Retailer Summer Market debut, surpassed the US$100,000 mark (on a $10,000 goal) in less than a week.
Current Kickstarter pledge levels start at $150 for just the Mock One folding hammock with sunshade and carry bag, and run to $240 for the full package with mosquito net, tarp, quilts and pillow. There's also an in-between package for $180. If things keep moving smoothly, deliveries will get started in December.
Source: Republic of Durable Goods
