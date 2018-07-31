The Mock One's combination of compact footprint, integrated design, and small, light packed size sets it apart from other folding hammock and hammock stand products we've seen. This folder from Cabela's looks similarly simple to use, but it weighs 28 lb (12.7 kg) and measures 48 in (122 cm) long. The shock-corded ENO Nomad stand is comparable to the Mock One in terms of packed size and weight but has a much larger footprint when set up. Ultralight stands like the Yobo are much lighter and more packable than the Mock One but less integrated and more particular to set up.