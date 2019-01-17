Made of epoxy-coated aircraft aluminum, it can support up to 400 lb (181 kg), and has both a rubber bumper and a rubber hook-coating to protect the vehicle's finish. According to Brown, door latches are required to withstand a vertical force of 2,500 lb (1,134 kg) and a horizontal force of 2,000 lb (907 kg), so there shouldn't be any risk of the latch snapping or coming loose.