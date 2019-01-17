Device gives roof rack users a foot in the doorView gallery - 3 images
If you've ever tried securing items to a car's rooftop carrier, then you'll know how difficult reaching around up there can be. Rightline Gear's Moki Door Step is designed to address that problem, providing users with – well, a door step – that hooks onto their vehicle's door latch.
Named after the footholds which were carved into rock surfaces by the Pueblo peoples of the American Southwest, the Moki Door Step was invented by paramedic/firefighter Zach Brown after he noticed that his wife couldn't reach her roof rack.
The device is simply placed on a front or rear door latch as needed, providing users with a temporary step for both feet.
Made of epoxy-coated aircraft aluminum, it can support up to 400 lb (181 kg), and has both a rubber bumper and a rubber hook-coating to protect the vehicle's finish. According to Brown, door latches are required to withstand a vertical force of 2,500 lb (1,134 kg) and a horizontal force of 2,000 lb (907 kg), so there shouldn't be any risk of the latch snapping or coming loose.
The Moki Door Step itself weighs under 2 lb (0.9 kg), and is the product of a successful Kickstarter campaign that took place last year. There are apparently now some cheap unlicensed knock-offs on the market, so if it looks familiar, that may be why.
It's available via the link below, for US$44.95.
Source: Moki Door Step
