Designer Alice Bleton studied living spaces intended for keeping humans alive in extreme conditions, like mountain huts, submarines, and underground bunkers, when creating the Monade Capsule. The novel shelter would be installed on the edge of a building's roof to let office workers escape from their cubicles and enjoy some peace and quiet while taking in the view.







The Monade Capsule takes its name from a philosophical term meaning the smallest unit, and would be situated rather precariously on the edge of a building's roof. Visitors would enter through a hatch and climb a few steps down to the bottom where there's a place to sit.

A large glazed section ensures a view of the cityscape and the shelter's translucent body should enable plenty of diffused sunlight. That's pretty much it as far as features go and it's very basic inside, with no amenities.

A prototype unit has been built mostly from fiberglass with help from a Dutch swimming pool company, which used four steel molds to create a total of 21 pieces. We've no word on how the shelter would be affixed to the building (very securely, one hopes).

"Spread over the city, the capsules can create a network of unique views – a new way to perceive and embrace our environment," says the designer. "The Monade Capsules are designed for office workers: they provide them with a place to isolate themselves, take distance from the office and re-engage with the environment."