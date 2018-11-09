"Based on what we know about these brain structures, this suggests that interactions between the amygdala and hippocampus might be linked to recalling emotional memories, and that this pathway is particularly strong in people with high levels of anxiety, whose mood might then be heavily influenced by recalling emotion-laden memories," Sohal says. "We will need to investigate that hypothesis further, but as a psychiatrist it's deeply satisfying to begin to be able to provide a conceptual framework to patients to help them understand what they are going through when they feel down."