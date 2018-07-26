One of the novel observations in the research is the role of the lateral orbitofrontal cortex in both depression and sleep disruption. It is only recently that this brain region has been explored for its part in depression and the researchers suggest it could be a very effective target for future treatments. It is also suggested that while transcranial magnetic stimulation is a growing area of research as a novel depression treatment, targeting the lateral orbitofrontal cortex with this technique could be a beneficial future treatment.