It's estimated that around 10 percent of people use at least one of the top 25 passwords, so it is no surprise that you don't need to be a genius hacker to get into some accounts. Digging deeper into the top 100 passwords reveals how often people pick out similar keyboard patterns for passwords. "1qaz2wsx", for example, is the 59th most popular password, while "1q2w3e" sits at 86 on the list.