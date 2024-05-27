2,000cc BMW boxer perfects motorcycling's Golden Ratio
Concorso d’Elegenza Villa d’Este has become such an annual treasure trove of automotive delights that the headline acts can overshadow some important debuts. This is one of them.
As it does regularly at Concorso d’Elegenza Villa d’Este, BMW Motorrad showed a concept, though this year it was the only internal-combustion-engined motorcycle in the entire event, and it was presented to a cultured, monied, automotive-focussed audience alongside the 20th BMW Art Car and a stylish V8 Sports Car concept.
Hence, when it was mentioned in very few despatches, no one should have been surprised … except for motorcycle enthusiasts who immediately recognized that one of the most iconic motorcycle designs in history had just had a major revision – an update that visually distills 100 years of continuous refinement of BMW’s signature horizontally-opposed engine into a truly exquisite form.
Motorcycle marques that have endured 100 years of commercial warfare are few: Royal Enfield (founded 1893), Peugeot (1898), Norton (1898), Indian (1901), Triumph (1902), Harley Davidson (1903) and Husqvarna (1903) were joined by Moto Guzzi in 2021, BMW Motorrad in 2023, and Ducati will join this exclusive club of century-long survivors in 2026.
BMW’s very first motorcycle saw production as the R32 in 1923, and you can see the family resemblance even now.
The bike gave the fledgling BMW motorcycle brand a perfectly balanced horizontally opposed engine platform that has been the signature configuration of the brand for 100 years.
There are detail photos in the image gallery, but at this point in time, very little solid information has been revealed, because it's notionally a concept bike.
The thought of how sweet this bike is likely to be, and how sought-after a limited-production model to commemorate the 100-year-lineage would be ... and given just how good the R20 looks, BMW Motorrad must have production in mind.
Let's hope so!
Source: BMW
Please keep comments to less than 150 words. No abusive material or spam will be published.