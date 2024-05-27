2,000cc BMW boxer perfects motorcycling's Golden Ratio

Concorso d’Elegenza Villa d’Este has become such an annual treasure trove of automotive delights that the headline acts can overshadow some important debuts. This is one of them.

As it does regularly at Concorso d’Elegenza Villa d’Este, BMW Motorrad showed a concept, though this year it was the only internal-combustion-engined motorcycle in the entire event, and it was presented to a cultured, monied, automotive-focussed audience alongside the 20th BMW Art Car and a stylish V8 Sports Car concept.

Hence, when it was mentioned in very few despatches, no one should have been surprised … except for motorcycle enthusiasts who immediately recognized that one of the most iconic motorcycle designs in history had just had a major revision – an update that visually distills 100 years of continuous refinement of BMW’s signature horizontally-opposed engine into a truly exquisite form.

BMW's R20 Concept is a visual feast for BMW aficionados, capturing the lines and visual cues of seemingly every boxer twin of the last century. It is a magnificent 100th anniversary model in the making. BMW Motorrad

Motorcycle marques that have endured 100 years of commercial warfare are few: Royal Enfield (founded 1893), Peugeot (1898), Norton (1898), Indian (1901), Triumph (1902), Harley Davidson (1903) and Husqvarna (1903) were joined by Moto Guzzi in 2021, BMW Motorrad in 2023, and Ducati will join this exclusive club of century-long survivors in 2026.

BMW's first motorcycle under its own name was the R32 that began production in 1923. BMW had previously manufactured a 500cc opposed-twin that was used by several motorcycle manufacturers, but the R32 was the first BMW-badged BMW. BMW Motorrad

BMW’s very first motorcycle saw production as the R32 in 1923, and you can see the family resemblance even now.

As postulated by Luca Pacioli's Divina proportione, certain ratios consistently appear in geometry, art, and architecture. After 100 years of refinement, BMW might just have found motorcycling's "Golden Ratio"

The bike gave the fledgling BMW motorcycle brand a perfectly balanced horizontally opposed engine platform that has been the signature configuration of the brand for 100 years.

BMW has an historic model overview which can be sorted by models. We clipped together this image from that source, and it shows the most important boxer twins from BMW in the last 100 years. The family resemblance is striking for obvious reasons, but compare the profiles of these historical artifacts and you will see many of the classic lines incorporated into the R20. BMW

There are detail photos in the image gallery, but at this point in time, very little solid information has been revealed, because it's notionally a concept bike.

The thought of how sweet this bike is likely to be, and how sought-after a limited-production model to commemorate the 100-year-lineage would be ... and given just how good the R20 looks, BMW Motorrad must have production in mind.

Let's hope so!

Source: BMW