Revived BSA reveals 2022 Gold Star 650 as first model to enter production

As announced last week, BSA is back. Now owned by Classic Legends, a subsidiary of India’s Mahindra & Mahindra group, the brand revealed the first motorcycle of its new era at the NEC Motorcycle Live show in Birmingham, UK, over the weekend.

That first model is a revival of the Gold Star, one of its most famous motorcycles, which was in production from 1939 until 1963.

The 2022 Gold Star 650 couples traditional looks with contemporary technology, running on a single-cylinder 652-cc engine that was developed by BSA with the assistance of the Austrian Technical University of Graz, producing 45 hp and 55 Nm (40.6 lb-ft) via a slipper clutch and a five-speed gearbox.

The design emulates the classic lines of the original model and is complemented with technical choices that echo the same vintage tune, such as the steel double-cradle frame, conventional forks, spoked wheels, double rear shock set-up and 18-inch front wheel on Pirelli Phantom Sportscomp tires. Braking is handled by Brembo, with a single two-piston caliper at the front, supported by Continental’s duel-channel ABS.

The 2022 BSA Gold Star 650's Dawn Silver color will probably be a very popular choice BSA Motorcycles

The new Gold Star keeps it simple and tidy, without elaborate electronic safety systems other than the anti-locking braking system, an engine immobilizer system and a handlebar-mounted USB socket.

The bike’s instrument panel is dominated by two pods with needles rotating clockwise, just like the original Smiths clocks of the era, and with an LCD screen squeezed between.

The 2022 BSA Gold Star 650 mixed classic round clocks with an LCD screen between them BSA Motorcycles

At 213 kg (470 lb) fully laden, the Gold Star isn’t exactly lightweight, especially in conjunction with its available power which apparently reflects the European A2 driving license class (up to 47 hp regardless of engine capacity).

BSA plans to have the Gold Star 650 in stores by Spring 2022, available in four color options: Insignia Red, Dawn Silver, Midnight Black, Highland Green. There’s also a Legacy Edition in the works with lots of chrome and a dedicated color scheme, Silver Sheen.

As of yet there’s no information on the Gold Star’s pricing, although apparently BSA is not simply up against the already well-established Triumph, but also faces strong competition from India, in the budget-friendly shape of Royal Enfield, and more specifically its 650-cc twins.

Source: BSA Motorcycles

