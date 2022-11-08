© 2022 New Atlas
Cake launches its 4th electric moto platform with the Bukk off-roader

By Paul Ridden
November 08, 2022
Cake launches its 4th electric moto platform with the Bukk off-roader
The Bukk electric trail blazer introduces Cake's fourth model platform
The Bukk electric off-road motorcycle is initially being made available in a limited production run of 50, each individually numbered and wearing racing yellow trim
The Bukk e-moto has been designed for harder and tougher riding, and is claimed to boast a category leading power-to-weight ratio
The Bukk e-moto has 420 Nm of instant torque available at the rear wheel, and features custom-tuned Öhlins suspension to the rear
"Compared to our current product line it adds a layer of performance, promoting additional torque and flight," said Cake founder and CEO, Stefan Ytterborn
The Bukk's combination of 16-kW motor and 72-V/40-Ah battery make for 420 Nm of instant torque at the rear wheel
Swedish maker of premium lightweight electric motos Cake has rolled into the EICMA 2022 motorcycle industry trade fair in Milan this week with a brand new medium-heavy model called the Bukk that's been designed for hard-but-quiet off-road riding.

The Bukk – which means thunder cloud in an ancient Gotlandic tongue – is Cake's first medium-heavy (cat A2) electric moto and has been designed exclusively for quietly and cleanly tackling trails and tracks.

The bike boasts and brand-new drivetrain comprising a 72-V, 2.9-kWh Li-ion battery and a 16-kW motor for a very healthy 420 Nm (310 lb.ft) of instant torque at the rear wheel and a top speed of more than 100 km/h (62 mph) over three ride modes (plus a custom mode).

It's built around an extruded, forged and machined 6061 aluminum frame, has a ground clearance of 350 mm (13.78 in) and unloaded seat height of 965 mm (38 in), and tips the scales at 85 kg (187 lb) including the hot-swap battery, which reportedly gives the Bukk a category leading power-to-weight ratio.

"Compared to our current product line it adds a layer of performance, promoting additional torque and flight," said Cake founder and CEO, Stefan Ytterborn

Riders can look forward to around 3 hours of enduro/trail motoring for every 2.5 hours on charge, though the battery can be juiced to 80% in an hour and 40 minutes if you're itching to throw up some dirt as quickly as possible.

Absorbing the uneven terrain will be the job of the WP Cone valve air suspension fork with 278 mm of travel and a custom-tuned Öhlins S46 rear shock with 297 mm of travel.

The Bukk rides on a 19-inch MX aluminum rim to the front wrapped in a grippy 70/100-19 MX tire and an 18-inch MX aluminum rim at the back with a chunky 3.00-18 MX tire. Stopping power is provided by a four-piston Formula motorcycle front brake with a 260-mm (10-in) rotor, and a two-piston disc brake to the rear rocking a 220-mm (8.6-in) rotor – both operated by levers on the handlebar. And three motor braking options are offered as well.

"The Kalk is probably still the fastest bike on narrow trails but the Bukk is something else, so much torque and still so lightweight," said Swedish Enduro champion, Robert Kvarnström. "This is clearly the next step for electric off-roading, can’t wait to ride more Bukk in 2023!"

The Bukk will initially be limited to a production run of just 50 models in racing yellow for US$14,970. The video below has more.

CAKE - Bukk Limited Edition - Launch 2022

Product page: Bukk

