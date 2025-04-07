Custom motorcycle madman is building a Ferrari V8-powered beast

Award-winning custom motorcycle builder Maxwell Hazan has been creating stunning bespoke works of art on two wheels for discerning collectors for years now, designing and fashioning metals by hand since 2012.

Typically following retro design cues, many of Hazan's masterpieces are more at home in an art gallery than on the street alongside commuters – with some bikes going for as much as US$125,000. His clientele includes billionaire motorcycle collector Bobby Haas and actor Jason Momoa.

But Hazan is no one-trick pony: he's built more modern machines as well, including the 250-270 hp Saltshaker designed to carve up the Bonneville Salt Flats (he managed to hit 217 mph/350 km/h on it). Since at least last May last year, Hazan has been working on a truly ludicrous project: packing a fire-breathing 3.5-liter Ferrari V8 engine from an F355 into a handmade motorcycle.

This legendary engine, which was produced between 1994 and 1999, puts out a massive 375 hp. Given that only some 11,000 F355s were produced across its variants, it likely wasn't easy to get one. That powertrain was good for a top speed of 183 mph (295 km/h) in a Ferrari sports car back then.

Dropping this into a far lighter two-wheeler aluminum frame will likely result in far greater speeds, and a memorable soundtrack that will reach the high heavens as it screams down a raceway. Take a listen over on Hazan's Instagram.

It likely wasn't easy to source a Ferrari F355 engine, given that the car it might have come from could fetch well over $100,000 today Hazan Motorworks

Since Hazan began putting the HF355 together all those months ago, we've seen some updates from the shop floor. The bike now has inverted front forks, low-slung clip-on handlebars, brake equipment and close-fitted fenders, an SC Project exhaust, and a fat ol' racing slick at the rear. There's a clip of Hazan fabricating the oil tank back in July 2024 on his Instagram.

Hazan noted the machine is currently at the mapping and testing phase. There's quite a bit of bodywork remaining, along with the dash and ergonomics. The plan is to keep the whole thing under 500 lb (226 kg); if he pulls it off, that will actually be plenty manageable for something with a mill larger than any engine on a production bike you could get your hands on.

We've reached out to Hazan to learn more about what else will go into the HF355, and when it will grace a lucky collector's garage.

Source: maxellhazan / Instagram