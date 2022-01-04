© 2022 New Atlas
Nmoto takes BMW scooters back to the Golden Age with art deco bodykits

By Loz Blain
January 03, 2022
The Nmoto Golden Age bodykit takes a standard BMW scooter to a very different place
Bulbous lines reflect the art deco designs of the 1930s
Cheeky digital dash looks out of place poking out of this cabin
The kit comes with nine carbon fiber bodywork pieces, new subframes and a lot more besides
Harking back to a "golden age" of art deco design
The bodykit costs nearly twice what the bike does
Miami custom shop Nmoto has a bit of a thing for the art deco era, and it's now released a (very expensive) carbon bodykit that can transform a current-model BMW C 400 X scooter into a bulbous retro ride inspired by a little-known 1936 custom bike.

The original was built by one O. Ray Courtney, and it completely transformed the look of the 1929 Henderson KJ Streamliner that served as the donor bike – probably even more radically than Nmoto has altered this little beemer.

The "Golden Age" bodykit is no small job. It ships with a nine-piece carbon fiber fairing kit, powder-coated front and rear subframes, an exhaust relocation kit, kidney grille, side moldings, lower rear grilles, a headlight, headlight housing, turn signals, turn signal housings, new badges and a set of mirrors that we can't see for the life of us in these photos. Everything's ready to mount using the original BMW Torx screws.

While you don't lose the handy underseat storage of the standard C 400 X – big enough for a couple of helmets – it seems you'll need to send your own seat away to have it reupholstered; either that, or Nmoto's simply forgotten to list the custom seat on its website.

It's a little weird to see BMW's cheerful full-color dash poking out of these ultra-retro fairings but, on the other hand, this is a thoroughly modern machine under the skin, with mod cons like ABS, stability control, Bluetooth, keyless ignition, heated grips and the like.

It'll certainly turn heads, but riders will pay dearly for the privilege. Where the standard C 400 X retails for US$6,795, you'll be adding another $12,490 for the Golden Age kit, plus labor and maybe your own paint job and seat covering. Ah well, at least it's cheaper than the $89,500 the "Nostalgia" bike we covered back in 2018 is now going for.

Source: Nmoto

Loz Blain
Loz Blain
Loz has been one of our most versatile contributors since 2007, and has since proven himself as a photographer, videographer, presenter, producer and podcast engineer, as well as a senior features writer. Joining the team as a motorcycle specialist, he's covered just about everything for New Atlas, concentrating lately on eVTOLs, hydrogen, energy, aviation, audiovisual, weird stuff and things that go fast.

