Nmoto takes BMW scooters back to the Golden Age with art deco bodykits

Miami custom shop Nmoto has a bit of a thing for the art deco era, and it's now released a (very expensive) carbon bodykit that can transform a current-model BMW C 400 X scooter into a bulbous retro ride inspired by a little-known 1936 custom bike.

The original was built by one O. Ray Courtney, and it completely transformed the look of the 1929 Henderson KJ Streamliner that served as the donor bike – probably even more radically than Nmoto has altered this little beemer.

The "Golden Age" bodykit is no small job. It ships with a nine-piece carbon fiber fairing kit, powder-coated front and rear subframes, an exhaust relocation kit, kidney grille, side moldings, lower rear grilles, a headlight, headlight housing, turn signals, turn signal housings, new badges and a set of mirrors that we can't see for the life of us in these photos. Everything's ready to mount using the original BMW Torx screws.

Bulbous lines reflect the art deco designs of the 1930s Nmoto

While you don't lose the handy underseat storage of the standard C 400 X – big enough for a couple of helmets – it seems you'll need to send your own seat away to have it reupholstered; either that, or Nmoto's simply forgotten to list the custom seat on its website.

It's a little weird to see BMW's cheerful full-color dash poking out of these ultra-retro fairings but, on the other hand, this is a thoroughly modern machine under the skin, with mod cons like ABS, stability control, Bluetooth, keyless ignition, heated grips and the like.

It'll certainly turn heads, but riders will pay dearly for the privilege. Where the standard C 400 X retails for US$6,795, you'll be adding another $12,490 for the Golden Age kit, plus labor and maybe your own paint job and seat covering. Ah well, at least it's cheaper than the $89,500 the "Nostalgia" bike we covered back in 2018 is now going for.

Source: Nmoto