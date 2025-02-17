Shoei’s helmet personalization tech can’t come soon enough

Most people have absolutely no idea how important having a properly fitting helmet is. Almost every two-wheel rider wears one that's too big because there hasn’t been a proper, standardized way of personalizing helmets to individual head shapes.

Sure, helmet manufacturers offer a variety of sizes (S, M, L, XL) but that’s where the options stop. Not every human head conforms to these industry-standard sizes. But that’s not all – what about the fit, the shape of the head, and so on?

Fortunately, Shoei, one of the world’s premier helmet manufacturers, has recognized this problem and has been actively working on creating a solution. That’s what its 3D personal fitting system (PFS) is all about – a groundbreaking technology that is as of now only available to riders in Japan.

If you've ever had issues with your helmet fitting properly you know how frustrating it can be. I've been lucky with most of my helmets but I did have one that was too loose; almost like wearing an oversized watermelon. But hey, I was too young and inexperienced to know any better.

This tech adapts the internal shape of the helmet to suit the unique contours of your head Shoei Japan

Incorrect-sized helmets are not only uncomfortable but extremely unsafe too. After all, in a make-or-break situation, your helmet’s the only thing keeping your brain protected from the environment.

Unfortunately, thus far, we’ve had to rely on manually measuring your head with head tape when going for a new helmet. Not only is that time-consuming, it's also far from precise.

Now, with Shoei’s new system, all you need to do is sit in front of a special measuring device, and within seconds the 3D scanner captures the exact dimensions of your head. This is a huge leap forward because it means your new helmet will now fit you even more precisely than ever before.

Shoei’s tech adjusts the helmet to fit you no matter your head shape Shoei

It's a game changer for most of us who have struggled to find the perfect helmet fit. But that's not all. The real magic of this system lies in its ability to adapt the internal shape of the helmet to suit the unique contours of your head.

So, even if you don't have that intermediate oval-shaped head that's typically needed for certain helmet brands, you're in luck. Shoei’s tech adjusts the helmet to fit you no matter your head shape, which opens up a whole new world of possibilities for those who've been restricted to certain brands or models simply because other helmets weren't available in a size or shape that worked for them.

Imagine this – a helmet that not only fits you perfectly but is tailored specifically to the unique shape of your head. Sounds like a dream, right?

It's currently only available in Japan, meaning those in other parts of the world are still waiting for a chance to get our hands (or heads) on it.

There's no word yet on when or if it will make its way other parts of the world. As a motorcycle rider myself, tech like this couldn't come soon enough.

Source: Shoei via: RideApart