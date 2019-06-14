And of course there's the unique moto mods feature. There don't seem to be any new offerings for this phone – even the 5G moto mod has been out for a while and is compatible with the moto z3 – but that doesn't mean the roster is set in stone. The current range is wonderfully diverse, from battery-packs to JBL speakers, a game-pad and a projector. Even a camera add-on from Hasselblad. Since the moto mod developer program is still live, one can expect more crazy things to snap onto the back of your moto z4 in the future. The biggest problem is where to put them when you're not using them.