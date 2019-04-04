So it's quite an update, but there are costs associated. One is a jump in price – while the Moza Air 2 costs the same US$599 that the Air launched at, you can now get the original Air for a significantly cheaper US$399. Another cost is weight – not only can the Air 2 carry more than the Air, it also weighs 1.6 kg (3.5 lb) against the Air's 1.1 kg (2.4 lb). What's more, it doesn't have the two-handed additional grip that ships with the Air, or the thumb controlled remote. These two factors add up to make the Air 2 a significantly heftier beast; we find we need to set it down more often to shake the old arms out and give the lower back a break.