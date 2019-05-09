MS-RT puts Ford's Transit Connect van into rally modeView gallery - 4 images
We've seen Ford's Transit Connect van take many forms over the years, from converters crafting pop-top campers to others building mobile offices. This time around Welsh tuning firm MS-RT has put its rally racing leanings to work on the vehicle's inside and out for a run of performance-inspired panel vans that are likely to turn a few heads.
MS-RT is a company that customizes Ford's vehicles to give them a sportier feel, with a particular emphasis on design cues taken from the world of rally racing. Following the MS-RT Ford Transit Custom van it released last year, the firm has now turned its attention to Ford's Transit Connect and the results are rather stylish indeed.
The plastic injection-molded bodykit comprises a rear bumper, diffuser and spoiler and side skirts, along with a front bumper, front grilles and a front diffuser. Further fleshing out the sporty aesthetic is a quad stainless steel sports exhaust, 18-inch alloy racing wheels, and Michelin tires.
The inside, meanwhile, gets a carbon inlay sports steering wheel along with nappa leather and suede finishes. Also onboard is LED loadspace lighting, a "premium" infotainment pack with navigation software, a reversing camera and side-loading doors on either side.
Among the optional upgrades are bronze alloy wheels, black exhaust tips and a full carbon steering wheel.
Like the already approved MS-RT Ford Transit Custom, the MS-RT Ford Transit Connect is designed to obtain approval though Ford's accredited Qualified Vehicle Modifiers program.
MS-RT will kick things off with a limited run of 40 Launch Editions that will feature a Magnetic Grey paint job, upgraded alloy wheels and a unique interior, which it expects to deliver in September 2019. A standard production version will follow for the same price, £23,995 (US$31,200) for a six-speed manual gearbox or £24,995 ($32,500) for an automatic transmission.
"Our customers absolutely love their vans and the uniqueness of them, so we expect that the Connect will develop a similar following among those who want a commercial vehicle with genuine motorsport heritage, fantastic sports styling and a full manufacturer-backed warranty," said MS-RT Founding Director, Edward Davies. "We can't wait to deliver the first Launch Edition models later this year."
Want a cleaner, faster loading and ad free reading experience?
Try New Atlas Plus. Learn more