As Clarke describes it, the van was created to be used as an "off-grid, surf, live and work stealth camper van," and that usage is summed up quite nicely in the picture below, showing a surfboard secured over top a compact foldaway office. The computer cabinet face drops down with the help of struts, revealing an integrated 27-in iMac work station. The storage cube below the office cabinet un-bungees from the wall to double as a desk chair, and the worktop can also be cleared of the keyboard and used as the dining table.