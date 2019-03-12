The Citroënist is quite a particular concept, and we'd imagine many a van driver would prefer a second sleeping berth in the cabin over a bicycle carrier and maybe a kitchen in place of or addition to the mobile office. As such, we don't expect to see it move past the concept stage. The Martone bicycle, however, went up for order following its debut and is available for €950 (US$1,075) at lifestyle.citroen.com. Citroën is also offering a line of Citroënist merchandise, including a jacket, mug and notebook.