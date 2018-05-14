Mstr Link is currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign where its creators are looking to raise funds for production

Key rings can be painfully fiddly things (especially for those of us without much fingernail to work with). A clever new quick-release solution might remove some of the friction, using a precisely engineered interlocking system to slide your keys on and off with ease.







Dubbed Mster Linx, the key carrying device isn't a dramatic departure from your typical key ring, though it does feature a built-in bottle opener. On one end it uses a carabiner-style clip to attach a larger Linx ring onto pants, a bag or wherever else you would like your keys to jangle from.

Those keys are first attached to a conventional ring, which then connects to a specially designed, smaller Linx ring. Both the smaller and larger Linx rings then connect through a tiny opening that sees sets of opposing triangles slip over one another to secure the keys in place. The yin to the other's yang.

Made from titanium, the various components of the Mster Linx system all weigh around half an ounce or less (14 g). The creators claim that when connected, gravity works with the precision engineering to prevent those different components from separating, and the keys will stay secure until you remove them yourself.

Mstr Link is currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign where its creators are looking to raise funds for production. Different configurations are available with pledges for ring-only setups starting at US$45, though to have the carabiner thrown in you'll need to up that to $65. The company plans to ship in August if everything runs as planned.