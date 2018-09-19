On Sunday September 16, Mueller-Korenek sat in the rider's seat of a custom two-wheeler with 17-inch motorcycle wheels and an elongated frame for stability. It rocks a steering stabilizer to keep wobble to a minimum and a double reduction gearing and drivetrain. She was towed behind a dragster driven by Shea Holbrook until about the mile and a half mark and then the tethers were released and she rode the next 3.5 miles tucked in behind the huge wind shield.

