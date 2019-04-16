Muji Hotel opens in Ginza, featuring stunning micro suitesView gallery - 58 images
Following in the footsteps of Shenzhen and Beijing, Japanese home and lifestyle brand Muji has recently opened its third hotel located in the center of Tokyo's upmarket shopping district of Ginza. The impressive Muji Hotel Ginza spans six floors and features 79 rooms that boast stunning tiny living interior designs that are intended to reflect the company's ethos of "eat well, walk more, sleep well, clean often."
In traditional Japanese style the hotel's interior design maximizes the use of natural materials such as wood and stone, while incorporating simple furnishings and attention to detail throughout. In addition to the use of natural materials, the hotel's interior also features century-old reclaimed paving stones, sourced from old trolley ways that once ran through the heart of Tokyo.
The 79 hotel suites are made up of nine different floorplans, ranging from 14 sq m (151 sq ft) to 52 sqm (560 sq ft) in size. Each room features a clever compact floor plan, minimal furnishings and complimentary amenities such as toiletries, night wear, room shoes, aroma diffuser, hair dryer, mini refrigerator, flat screen TV, sofa, safe, electric kettle, tea and coffee, Bluetooth speaker and Wi-Fi.
The suites are named Type A through to Type I and range from minimalist single rooms, to bunk bed rooms, to luxury open plan suites complete with wooden library fixtures, lounge, study area and luxury bathroom. Type A being the smallest of the nine designs accommodates a single guest, while all the other suites are designed to accommodate up to two guests.
In addition to the accommodation on offer, MUJI Hotel Ginza is a hub for Japanese design and culture. The hotel is home to four eateries, two galleries and a library with a selection of over 500 book titles available in Japanese, Chinese and Western languages. Guests can enjoy a range of dining options at the hotel's signature WA restaurant; the MUJI Diner, Salon or MUJI Bakery.
Accommodation in the Type A single room starts from US$133 per night, while a night in the larger luxury Type I room will set you back $500 per night. The middle-of-the-range Type G or Type H rooms cost around $200 per night.
Source: Muji Hotel Ginza via Designboom
