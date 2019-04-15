The device allows the videographer to switch between the attached lenses – from prime to zoom to wide angle perhaps – without needing to take an assistant along for the shoot. Currently in prototype form, it works with Sony FS7 Mk2, A7S/R, Venice and other alpha mount cameras, and is compatible with "select EF mount lenses" at the moment. The MultiTurret also potentially allows for different mount systems to be catered for on the same turret, with PL and F mounts given as an example.

