"People don't go to a theater to see the theater, they are there for the show," says YYA. "We had to make sure that the guests can have the underwater views from every vantage point of the room. More than 75 percent of wall, ceiling surfaces are made of clear acrylic. The glare and reflection on clear acrylic had to be minimized and views to the ocean had to be secured. We also wanted to give a sense of comfort. We looked at many interior design from private jet to classic Italian luxury cars, from which we learned about good details in confined spaces."