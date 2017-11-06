Last year, metal royalty Dream Theater released the band's second concept album, which told the story of rebellion in a nightmarish future vision of the northeastern United States. The only musical entertainment for the poor folks of 2285 would be provided by flying noise machines. Now Ernie Ball's Music Man and the band's guitar wizard John Petrucci have teamed up to make this fantasy music machine a reality in the form of a very special Majesty signature guitar called the Nomac.

Though some lucky Dream Theater fans did get a 3D model of a Nomac with their purchase of The Astonishing, most will have had to let their imaginations take flight. But the band's virtuoso stringsmith had an idea for making the Nomac real, albeit as a special guitar. That dream was made reality back at the NAMM expo earlier this year, with Ernie Ball's team of luthiers at Music Man rising to the challenge to morph Petrucci's signature Majesty model into a very limited Dystopian noise maker.

