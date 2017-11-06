Dystopian noise maker made real for limited edition Nomac Majesty guitarView gallery - 10 images
Last year, metal royalty Dream Theater released the band's second concept album, which told the story of rebellion in a nightmarish future vision of the northeastern United States. The only musical entertainment for the poor folks of 2285 would be provided by flying noise machines. Now Ernie Ball's Music Man and the band's guitar wizard John Petrucci have teamed up to make this fantasy music machine a reality in the form of a very special Majesty signature guitar called the Nomac.
Though some lucky Dream Theater fans did get a 3D model of a Nomac with their purchase of The Astonishing, most will have had to let their imaginations take flight. But the band's virtuoso stringsmith had an idea for making the Nomac real, albeit as a special guitar. That dream was made reality back at the NAMM expo earlier this year, with Ernie Ball's team of luthiers at Music Man rising to the challenge to morph Petrucci's signature Majesty model into a very limited Dystopian noise maker.
The JP Nomac Majesty has three backlit rubies set in white gold and mounted on a machined aluminum medallion behind the piezo bridge tremolo light up when the cable is plugged in. Dimarzio designed some custom laser cut covers for the Sonic Ecstasy humbucking pickups, which have acrylic eyes staring out above and below. And each of the red anodized aluminum tone/volume knobs has been topped with a rose cut black diamond in 14 karat white gold.
The noise machine theme continues around the back of the metallic silver finish mahogany/maple body with an engraved backplate proudly displaying the limited run number that's set in the midst of a large circuit board design.
Elsewhere, the Nomac Majesty has a mahogany neck topped with a 24-fret ebony fingerboard and rocking Schaller tuners at the head, push/pull 20 dB gain boost, a 3-way pickup toggle and 3-way piezo/magnetic selector, and it will arrive wearing a set of Ernie Ball's Slinky strings.
The Nomac Majesty is limited to just 21 units, and comes with a certificate of authenticity and a very exclusive price tag of US$9,999. You can watch the guitar hero himself introduce the guitar in the video below.
Source: Music Man