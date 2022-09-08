Apple beefs up the battery and noise cancelling with AirPods Pro 2

Apple has introduced its second-generation AirPods Pros, which look but don’t feel exactly like their predecessors. The AirPods Pro 2 feature touch controls for convenient access to audio and phone calls, while an extended battery life extends the listening time in between charges.

The AirPods Pro 2 buds land three years after the original AirPods Pros, which brought noise cancellation and improved audio quality to the table. This is again the theme with the latest iteration, with Apple promising twice the noise-cancelling power of the original AirPods Pros thanks to the built-in H2 chip.

This works with a new audio driver and custom amplifier to lift the audio quality to “exceptional” levels, according to Apple, with richer bass and clearer sounds promised across a wider frequency range. The company is also claiming improvements to its Transparency mode, which enables users to selectively let outside noises in to make sure they don’t miss an important train announcement or conversation, for example.

Users can now swipe up or down on the stems to adjust the volume of their audio, or press the stem to change tracks and answer phone calls. The battery life is perhaps the most distinct improvement, with the AirPods Pro 2 offering up to six hours of use per charge with Active Noise Cancellation engaged, a 1.5-hour improvement on the original. The case will charge them four times for up to 30 hours of total listening time, six hours more than the originals.

The AirPods Pro 2 come with a redesigned charging case Apple

That charging case sports a new design, with a lanyard loop for an extra carrying option, along with sweat and water resistance. It also features a built-in speaker at the base that works with the Precision Find My feature to make noises on command so the buds can be located when misplaced.

Other notable features include Personalized Spatial Audio, which works with the iPhone's TrueDepth camera to tailor the listening experience based on the user’s head and ears, and an ability to charge with the Apple Watch charger and Qi wireless chargers.

The AirPods Pro 2 will be available in September, and will be priced at US$249.

Source: Apple