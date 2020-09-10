© 2020 New Atlas
Astell&Kern aims for power users with Kann Alpha digital audio player

By Paul Ridden
September 10, 2020
The Alpha DAP is the third player in Astell&Kern's Kann performance line
Astell&Kern has separated the 2.5-mm unbalanced and 4.4-mm balanced outputs for noise-free audio playback
Navigation and control via the 4.1-inch touch display, Android 9.0 running the show and two ESS DACs arranged in dual mono configuration for the promise of a wide soundstage and excellent stereo separation
The Alpha DAP is the third player in Astell&Kern's Kann performance line
A color-coded LED ring around the volume dial indicates volume level, file type and bitrate
If you've got cash to burn and you like your digital audio players to be chunky, angular and capable, Astell&Kern is probably already on your radar. The new Kann Alpha ticks all of those boxes and more.

The third product in the Kann performance line, the Alpha features an integrated headphone amplifier that's reported powerful enough to drive the most demanding audiophile cans, so you won't need to splash extra cash on a separate amp.

Listeners can choose between low, mid and high gain modes for precision power delivery, and it boasts the same 12-V rms output over a balanced connection as the previous Kann player – the Cube – but is reported to be the first player from Astell&Kern to come with a completely noise-free 4.4-mm balanced headphone output. The company also says that its 141-dB crosstalk measurement is unmatched by any other portable player in its class.

The Alpha is wrapped in a noise-suppressing aluminum body, is powered by a quad-core processor, features two ES9068AS digital-to-analog converters arranged in dual mono configuration, runs a custom version of Android 9 with support for Android APK, and offers a per charge battery life of 14.5 hours. Navigation and control is undertaken using a 4.1-inch, 720 x 1,280 touchscreen out front, and there's 64 GB of onboard storage, which can be expanded by up to 1 TB thanks to the included microSD slot.

It comes with 802.11n Wi-Fi and Bluetooth cooked in, and is said to be the first player from the company to feature Bluetooth 5.0, which offers greater wireless connection stability and improved range together with support for 24-bit aptX HD and LDAC codecs for high resolution content streaming.

Supported services include Amazon Music, Apple Music, Audible, Deezer, Spotify and SiriusXM. There's also support for Master Quality Authenticated playback of MQA audio files stored on the player itself, or though the Tidal app, and the Alpha is capable of playing PCM files up to 32-bit/384-kHz resolution as well as DSD256 files.

The 2.68 x 4.6 x .098-in (68.3 x 117 x 25-mm), 11.14-oz (316-g) player includes the same kind of volume knob as the A&futura SE200 player, where a color-coded LED ring informs the user of volume level, file type and bitrate.

The Kann Alpha will go on sale from next month for US$1,099. The video below has more.

Astell&Kern KANN ALPHA

Product page: Kann Alpha

Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.
