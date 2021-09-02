© 2021 New Atlas
Boss keeps the thunder in your head with Waza-Air Bass headphones

By Paul Ridden
September 02, 2021
The Waza-Air Bass offers an immersive playing experience without disturbing others in the house
Bass players can practice solo, get rhythmic with onboard acoustic drum patterns, or jam with music streamed from a smartphone
Three ambient room settings are on offer, to place your virtual amp in a room, immerse you in sounds that change according to head movements, or let you rock out on a virtual stage
The instrument wirelessly connects to the headphones over a low-latency digital wireless system
The system can be used on its own, or together with a companion mobile app
Bass guitar practice without disturbing the family cat
Onboard controls on the earcup
Boss promises to deliver an in-room experience with a "natural dimension, resonance and 'moving air' feel
Back in December 2019, stomp veteran and music gear maker Boss launched a pair of wireless headphones called the Waza Air that squeezed in premium amp tech and effects, and allowed a player to connect to an electric guitar sans cable. Now bass players can also get in on the quiet practice action.

Practicing bass lines at home can be problematic for others in the house. Even if you lock yourself away in the basement or loft, the low frequencies can rumble through the walls and floors. Donning hi-fi headphones does allow you to play quietly, but they generally lack the kind of depth needed for a satisfying session.

The Waza-Air Bass system offers a similar sort of full-fat user experience to the Waza Air headphones for electric guitar. Players cover their ears with the angular earcups, power on, plug a transmitter into the instrument jack, choose an amp emulation and effects, and bring on satisfying thunder that only they will hear.

The amped-up over-ear cans put just 12 oz (320 g) on your head, and Boss is promising ultra-low latency over the 2.4-GHz wireless connection between the transmitter and headphones thanks to technology drawn from its proprietary WL-series digital system.

Five different amp types are available for "everything from clean and punchy modern sounds to vintage and driven tube-style voicings," and players can tap into more than 30 effects. A bunch of acoustic drum patterns are also available to help tighten up your playing, and a metronome is in there too.

There are different ambience modes too – one places the amp inside a virtual room for a recoding studio experience, another makes use of the built-in gyro and spatial algorithms to alter the immersive sound depending on head movement, and the third creates a virtual backline to deliver a full-on stage-like feel.

Six memory slots can store favorite setups for quick recall, and the setup can pair over Bluetooth with an app running the Tone Studio app for tone tweaking, access to the effects library, and rhythm control. Jamming along to tracks streamed from the smartphone is also possible.

Per-charge battery life for the headphones is reckoned to be around five hours, while the 2-oz (43-g) transmitter can span multiple sessions with its 12-hour usage life.

The Waza-Air Bass Wireless Personal Amplification System goes on sale in November for US$449.99, with an optional sturdy carry case costing an extra $29.99. The video below has more.

BOSS WAZA-AIR BASS - A Breakthrough Bass Experience

Product page: Waza-Air Bass

Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.

