Disruption stomp uses mix and match modules for tone-tweaking fun

One of the great things about creating an effects chain in music production software like IK's excellent AmpliTube suite is being able to just plonk 'em down in any order you like, quickly change the order as you see fit and experiment as much as you like. It's quick, easy and immediate.

The process can get quite a bit more complicated with real stomps on a board though – involving all sorts of potential order conflicts, cabling issues and power problems.

Startup up Modal Effects is offering the convenience and versatility of digital setups in a modular analog stomp called Disruption.

The system is made up of a base platform with two footswitches, a master volume control, and a 9-V DC power port at the back, together with input and output jacks. This platform can accommodate up to three interchangeable tone/FX modules simultaneously, with the signal running from right to left. At the moment, there are six Mods available – Boost, Overdrive, Distortion, Fuzz, Mid-Scoop Tone and Low-Pass Tone.

The signal from an electric guitar runs right to left through the modules, and out to an amp Modal Effects

The order of the Mods slotted onto the base unit's magnetic connections is entirely up to the player. Examples given on the Kickstarter campaign page for the Low-Pass Tone, Fuzz and Boost modules demonstrate the tonal versatility of this system.

Sending the signal through Boost to Fuzz to Tone will result in a "full dynamic fuzz sound with a clean sustain." Going with Tone to Boost to Fuzz gets you a sound that's "compressed and thrashy with great sustain." And opting for Fuzz to Tone to Boost gives a "dynamic fuzz with great volume perfect for driving an amp."

Players can also choose to activate individual modules in the chain, or bypass the whole shebang altogether.

Each module hangs over the back slightly for easy removal, and is powered by the base platform. The overdrive, fuzz and distortion modules also feature a switch that allows the player to choose the clipping diode switch for the circuit – either a silicon diode, LED diode or a germanium diode.

Experimenting with tone can be a bit of a gamble, but the rewards can be huge Modal Effects

Creators Dallas Condra and Jeremy Leff have been working on this project for around five years, and are now raising production funds on Kickstarter. A Starter Pack pledge level starts at US$239 and includes the base platform and three Mods, while an Experimenter Pack features the base and all six Mods for $379. The retail price is expected to be $320 and $480, respectively.

If all goes to plan, shipping is estimated to start in August 2022. The video below has more.

DISRUPTION - A Modern Guitar Pedal with Analog Roots

Source: Modal Effects