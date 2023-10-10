© 2023 New Atlas
Fender slims down acoustic design for "stage-ready" Highway Series

By Paul Ridden
October 10, 2023
"While the designs of these instruments harkens back to a more traditional style, the technology and specifications are a nod to the future of acoustic guitar playing," said Fender
The Highway Series guitars are available as a dreadnought or parlor shape
The Highway Series guitars are available with a Sitka spruce top or mahogany top
The full Highway Series family
"This innovative instrument streamlines the way artists can utilize it on stage, providing exceptional versatility while also offering a unique advantage for musicians during the songwriting process," said Fender
Both the dreadnought (left) and parlor (right) Highway Series guitars measure just 2.25 inches thin
Fender has pulled back the stage curtain on the Highway Series acoustic guitars in dreadnought or parlor guises, each slimmed down for a more comfortable playing experience and "finely tuned for performance on and off the stage."

"The Highway Series represents a bold step forward in the world of acoustic guitars, offering musicians a new avenue for sonic exploration and self-expression," said the company's VP of Product, Billy Martinez. ""Among the many standout features, we partnered with Fishman to bring their cutting-edge electronic pickup technology, the Fishman Fluence Acoustic pickup to the realm of traditional acoustics and meticulously crafted the necks to deliver an amazing playing experience. These guitars are a testament to our dedication to pushing the boundaries of guitar design and manufacturing."

Front on, the Highway guitars might just about get away with pretending to be traditional acoustics, rocking the classic shape of either a large dreadnought or more compact parlor guitar. But spin any around for a look at the side and you'll be treated to a similar thin-body vibe with comfort carves to the Acoustasonic instruments – each being just 2.25 inches thick at the body.

A mahogany neck bolts onto the body at the 14th fret of the 20-frey Indian rosewood fingerboard that ends in a Start-like headstock with a single string tree. The bridge is also rosewood.

Players can of course pick acoustically and set up a microphone in front to capture whatever's coming out of the sound hole, but these babies also come with a Fishman Fluence Acoustic pickup system for feedback-free plugged-in performances, offering two different EQ settings that can be blended for a wide tonal palette.

Each can be had with a top fashioned from Sitka spruce or mahogany, which fronts a fully chambered thinline mahogany body with tapered X bracing. And all of the new series guitars will be made in Fender's Mexico factory, meaning that they're a good deal less expensive than the Acoustasonics.

The Highway Series guitars are each available now in two finish choices for US$999.99 apiece.

Product page: Highway Series

