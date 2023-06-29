Self-install Essential kit turns any ol' acoustic into a smart guitar

Many students of guitar begin their journey on an acoustic. But rocking out can be a challenge. Back in 2017, France's HyVibe launched an Indiegogo to fund a hybrid with built-in digital smarts. This was followed by a kit to give such superpowers to any acoustic. And now the company is back with an Essential system that doesn't require specialist installation.

HyVibe's first smart system required players wanting to tap into the looper, recorder, tuner, metronome and EQ to lay down some cash for a brand new instrument made by Lâg Guitars.

This was not ideal for folks who already had an acoustic, so a kit comprising the sensors, processing unit and actuators was released, but required modifications to the host instrument from specialists.

Now the company has put everything in the hands of the players themselves with a new kit made up of a processing brain, a user interface, two actuators, a piezo sensor and an output cable. This version can be installed in minutes "without cutting any holes or using any tools."

The interface used to control effects is mounted under the top of the acoustic body, flush with the soundhole HyVibe

As before, when a player picks the strings the sensor registers the vibrations and routes the signal to the processor. This fires up the actuators mounted under the top to excite the tonewood and generate effects such as chorus, reverb, distortion, pitch-shifting and more.

The player selects the effects using the interface stuck to the inside of the guitar near the soundhole, and the system is Bluetooth-enabled to allow for recording loops via a smartphone running an app, which can also be used to customize onboard effects and tweak EQ. The acoustic could even serve as a wireless speaker for backing tracks.

Frequencies are monitored and controlled to nip any feedback in the bud. The whole shebang is powered by a replaceable Li-ion battery, which should be good for more than 10 hours of continuous use per charge. And the setup can be connected to a MIDI controller over Bluetooth for wireless control of effects and looper function.

Available effects include chorus, reverb, distortion, tremolo and boost, all coming directly from the body of the guitar HyVibe

"We took great care to make installation easy and immediate," said company co-founder, Matt Volsky. "The interface is easy to use, just press the preset button to activate any effect. You can also turn on multiple effects at the same time to blend them and enhance your sound."

To get the Essential kit into production, HyVibe has launched on Indiegogo. Perks currently start at €219 (~US$240), with the regular price expected to be €299. The usual crowdfunding cautions apply, but if all goes to plan with the already funded campaign, shipping is estimated to start in November. The video below has more.

Introducing the HyVibe Essential

Source: HyVibe